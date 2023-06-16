Voivod: neue Single „Condemned To The Gallows (2023 Version)“ aus dem Album „Morgöth Tales“ zum 40-jährigen Jubiläum

Die kanadischen Sci-Fi-Metaller Voivod feiern im Jahr 2023 ihr 40-jähriges Bestehen und haben deshalb ein spezielles Jubiläums-Studioalbum mit dem Titel Morgöth Tales angekündigt, das am 21. Juli 2023 über Century Media Records erscheint.

Mit Condemned To The Gallows (2023 Version) gibt es nun eine weitere Single aus Morgöth Tales, was eine ganz besondere Wahl ist, da es einst Voivods erster Song war, der auf einem Album veröffentlicht wurde, ursprünglich erschien er auf der Metal Massacre V Compilation im Jahr 1984.

Voivod Sänger Denis “Snake” Bélanger über den Song Condemned To The Gallows (2023 Version): “The Morgöth Tales album starts where it all began. Condemned To The Gallows was the first song ever recorded in a studio. I recall being shocked, hearing my voice for the first time, and I was a bit intimidated. I had joined the band only a few months prior to that and I didn’t know how to sing or even if was capable of doing the job. So I jumped in, and this 40 year adventure was about to begin. Revisiting this song was a real trip. Going back in time when we were young and wild, recapturing that same fury inside that led us up to now made me realize that the spirit never gets old. Thanks to Mom, who kept well preserved, the only lyrics sheet existing on the surface of this planet, with my smudged left handed writing. Otherwise we would have been screwed.”

Voivod – Live 2023:

June 14, 2023 – Amersfoort (The Netherlands) – Flour

June 15, 2023 – Wasquehal / Lille (France) – The Black Lab

June 17, 2023 – Clisson (France) – Hellfest

June 18, 2023 – Dessel (Belgium) – Graspop Metal Meeting

June 22, 2023 – Oslo (Norway) – Tons of Rock Festival

July 13, 2023 – Trois Rivieres, QC (Canada) – Expo Agricole de Trois-Rivières

Aug. 5, 2023 – Wacken (Germany) – Wacken Open Air

Aug. 7, 2023 – Copenhagen (Denmark) – Beta

Aug. 8, 2023 – Aalborg (Denmark) – 1000Fryd

Aug 9, 2023 – Stockholm (Sweden) – Nalen Klubb

Aug. 11, 2023 – Helsinki (Finland) – Helsinki Metal Festival

Voivod Line-Up:

Michel “Away” Langevin – Drums

Dominic “Rocky” Laroche – Bass

Daniel “Chewy” Mongrain – Guitar

Denis “Snake” Bélanger – Vocals

