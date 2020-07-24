Wacken World Wide: Zeitplan veröffentlicht

Wacken World Wide gibt den Timetable bekannt:
|Datum
|Zeit
|Band
|Was
|29.07.2020
|17:05
|Metal Battle Veterans
|Concert
|29.07.2020
|18:00
|Wacken Foundation Newcomer
|Concert
|29.07.2020
|18:15
|Motor Sister
|Interview & Concert
|29.07.2020
|19:02
|Rage
|Interview & Concert
|29.07.2020
|19:49
|Anthrax
|Interview & Concert
|29.07.2020
|20:11
|Body Count Feat. Ice-T
|Interview & Concert
|29.07.2020
|21:01
|Doro
|Interview & Concert
|29.07.2020
|21:48
|Eskimo Callboy
|Interview & Concert
|29.07.2020
|22:35
|Trivium
|Concert
|29.07.2020
|22:47
|Long Distance Calling
|Concert
|29.07.2020
|23:32
|Therapy?
|Concert
|29.07.2020
|23:37
|Black Star Rider’s Ricky Warwick
|Concert
|29.07.2020
|23:54
|Mike Le Pond’s Silent Assassins
|Concert
|29.07.2020
|00:16
|The Rise Of Mictlan
|Concert
|29.07.2020
|16:05
|Wacken Foundation Newcomer
|Concert
|29.07.2020
|16:22
|Budderside
|Concert
|29.07.2020
|16:37
|Critical Mess
|Concert
|29.07.2020
|16:58
|Foreigner
|Concert & Archive
|29.07.2020
|17:28
|Alice Cooper
|Concert & Archive
|29.07.2020
|19:18
|Heaven Shall Burn
|Interview & Concert XR Stage
|29.07.2020
|20:25
|In Extremo
|Interview & Concert XR Stage
|29.07.2020
|22:30
|Michael Monroe
|Concert
|29.07.2020
|22:48
|Russkaja
|Concert
|29.07.2020
|23:18
|Alcatrazz
|Concert
|29.07.2020
|23:42
|Cinderella’s Tom Keifer
|Concert
|29.07.2020
|16:05
|Wacken Foundation Newcomer
|Concert
|29.07.2020
|16:17
|Thundermother
|Concert
|29.07.2020
|20:08
|Beyond The Black
|Concert XR Stage
|29.07.2020
|21:15
|Blind Guardian
|Interview & Concert XR Stage
|29.07.2020
|22:46
|Ross The Boss
|Concert
|29.07.2020
|23:16
|Fiddler’s Green
|Concert
|29.07.2020
|23:36
|Jesper Binzer
|Concert
|29.07.2020
|23:51
|Closing & Peer-Camp Highlights
|Concert
|29.07.2020
|16:02
|Deine Cousine
|Concert
|29.07.2020
|16:20
|Mister Misery
|Concert
|29.07.2020
|16:35
|Alligatoah
|Concert
|29.07.2020
|18:54
|Hämatom
|Interview & Concert XR Stage
|29.07.2020
|20:07
|Kreator
|Concert XR Stage
|29.07.2020
|21:07
|Sabaton
|Interview & Concert XR Stage
|29.07.2020
|23:31
|Lordi
|Concert
|29.07.2020
|00:01
|Closing & Peer-Camp Highlights
|Concert
Weitere Infos auf:
https://time-for-metal.eu/wacken-world-wide-gibt-das-line-up-fuer-mittwoch-bekannt/
https://wacken-world-wide.com/