Katharina R.Katharina R.·
News
··1 Minute Lesedauer

Wacken World Wide: Zeitplan veröffentlicht

 

Wacken World Wide gibt den Timetable bekannt:

DatumZeitBandWas
29.07.202017:05Metal Battle VeteransConcert
29.07.202018:00Wacken Foundation NewcomerConcert
29.07.202018:15Motor SisterInterview & Concert
29.07.202019:02RageInterview & Concert
29.07.202019:49AnthraxInterview & Concert
29.07.202020:11Body Count Feat. Ice-TInterview & Concert
29.07.202021:01DoroInterview & Concert
29.07.202021:48Eskimo CallboyInterview & Concert
29.07.202022:35TriviumConcert
29.07.202022:47Long Distance CallingConcert
29.07.202023:32Therapy?Concert
29.07.202023:37Black Star Rider’s Ricky WarwickConcert
29.07.202023:54Mike Le Pond’s Silent AssassinsConcert
29.07.202000:16The Rise Of MictlanConcert
29.07.202016:05Wacken Foundation NewcomerConcert
29.07.202016:22BuddersideConcert
29.07.202016:37Critical MessConcert
29.07.202016:58ForeignerConcert & Archive
29.07.202017:28Alice CooperConcert & Archive
29.07.202019:18Heaven Shall BurnInterview & Concert XR Stage
29.07.202020:25In ExtremoInterview & Concert XR Stage
29.07.202022:30Michael MonroeConcert
29.07.202022:48RusskajaConcert
29.07.202023:18AlcatrazzConcert
29.07.202023:42Cinderella’s Tom KeiferConcert
29.07.202016:05Wacken Foundation NewcomerConcert
29.07.202016:17ThundermotherConcert
29.07.202020:08Beyond The BlackConcert XR Stage
29.07.202021:15Blind GuardianInterview & Concert XR Stage
29.07.202022:46Ross The BossConcert
29.07.202023:16Fiddler’s GreenConcert
29.07.202023:36Jesper BinzerConcert
29.07.202023:51Closing & Peer-Camp HighlightsConcert
29.07.202016:02Deine CousineConcert
29.07.202016:20Mister MiseryConcert
29.07.202016:35AlligatoahConcert
29.07.202018:54HämatomInterview & Concert XR Stage
29.07.202020:07KreatorConcert XR Stage
29.07.202021:07SabatonInterview & Concert XR Stage
29.07.202023:31LordiConcert
29.07.202000:01Closing & Peer-Camp HighlightsConcert

Weitere Infos auf:
https://time-for-metal.eu/wacken-world-wide-gibt-das-line-up-fuer-mittwoch-bekannt/
https://wacken-world-wide.com/

