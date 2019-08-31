Startseite
Walkways: veröffentlichen Musik Video zu ‚Thank You‘

Die israelischen Alternative Metaller Walkways haben das offizielle Musik Video zum Song ‚Thank You‘ vom kürzlich erscheinenen neuen Album »Bleed Out, Heal Out« veröffentlicht.

Die Band kommentiert: „We are very excited to release this new video for ‚Thank You‘, that we worked on together with the amazing makeup and visual effects artist KC Mussman. This is definitely the heaviest song on the album, we hope you’ll enjoy it!“

Seht das Video hier: https://youtu.be/1REbAdF7tA4

Holt Euch das Album hier: http://nblast.de/WalkwaysBOHO 

ICYMI:
‚Hell Born Shove (Impossible)‘ music video: https://youtu.be/Uy6d0TyeedA
‚Bleed Out, Heal Out‘ music video: https://youtu.be/zyCERQMUr_k
‚Despair (For Heaven’s Sake)‘ music video: https://youtu.be/Da3AcX0qroU
‚Care [In This Together]‘ music video: https://youtu.be/e4RxbnFvBAY

Trailer:
Seht #1, in dem es um Israel geht, hier: https://youtu.be/7EcFpfCJgy0
Seht #2, in dem es um den DIY-Spirit geht, hier: https://youtu.be/tzl4SY0c5Gw
Seht #3, in dem es um Titel, Texte und Cover geht, hier: https://youtu.be/TdWVVNoCKIE
Seht #4, in dem es um Einflüsse geht, hier: https://youtu.be/rcxLvI0FM4g
Seht #5, in dem es um ihre Lieblingsbands geht, hier: https://youtu.be/CCyTK6I88f8

»Bleed Out, Heal Out« Tracklist:
01. Till The End
02. Hell Born Shove (Impossible)
03. Despair (For Heaven’s Sake)
04. Half The Man I Am
05. Trumpet Call
06. Levitate
07. Bleed Out, Heal Out
08. You Found Me
09. Unbearable Days
10. Enough.
11. Humane Beings
12. Care [In This Together]
13. Thank You
14. Bone Deep

WALKWAYS sind:
Ran Yerushalmi | Gesang
Bar Caspi | Gitarre
Yoni Menner | Gitarre
Avihai Levy | Bass
Priel Horesh | Schlagzeug
Nach ihrem 2013er Debüt Album »Safe In Sound« sind Walkways nun, 2019, bereit, ihren zweiten Langspieler zu entfesseln – »Bleed Out, Heal Out«. Es ist eine bahnbrechende Platte mit einer breiten Auswahl an Songs, von denen jeder persönlichen Erfahrungen entspringt; Erfahrungen mit den Emotionen und Erlebnissen, von denen die Texte inspiriert sind und bezüglich des Umgang mit den natürlichen Impulsen des menschlichen Denkens und der Wahrung eines bewussten und kontrollierten Verstandes.

Das Album ist eine Reise durch sechs Kapitel.
Sie beginnt mit einem gebrochenen Herzen und tiefer Enttäuschung, führt durch einen Kampf gegen Rachegedanken, um seine dunkle Seite nicht gewinnen zu lassen und von da geht es weiter zu einem Kapitel, das von der Loslösung von der Last des Traumas erzählt. Der nächste Schritt ist es, Jemanden neues in sein Leben zu lassen, sich erneut zu verlieben. Dem folgt eine Besinnung über die Welt um uns – Abscheu über die Art und den Umgang der Menschen (Kriege, Umweltverschmutzung und Tierquälerei) und das starke Bedürfnis, sich selbst zu verbessern und zu entwickeln, ein Aufruf zur Veränderung des gesamten Selbst.
Zum Abschluss des Albums kommt ein Kapitel, das dem ersten ähnelt, aufgrund des Schocks von der Außenwelt, in dem man sich geflutet fühlt von Enttäuschung und beinahe schon Verzweiflung über die momentane Lage der Welt, aber das tiefe Verlangen, sich zu bessern und das innere und äußere Chaos zu überwinden bleibt stets erhalten.
Hört alle neuen Nuclear Blast Singles auf Spotify oder Apple Music.
www.walkwaysband.com | www.facebook.com/walkways | www.nuclearblast.de/walkways

Kommentare

