Walkways: veröffentlichen Musik Video zu ‚Thank You‘

Die Band kommentiert: „We are very excited to release this new video for ‚Thank You‘, that we worked on together with the amazing makeup and visual effects artist KC Mussman. This is definitely the heaviest song on the album, we hope you’ll enjoy it!“

Seht das Video hier: https://youtu.be/1REbAdF7tA4

Holt Euch das Album hier: http://nblast.de/WalkwaysBOHO

»Bleed Out, Heal Out« Tracklist:

01. Till The End

02. Hell Born Shove (Impossible)

03. Despair (For Heaven’s Sake)

04. Half The Man I Am

05. Trumpet Call

06. Levitate

07. Bleed Out, Heal Out

08. You Found Me

09. Unbearable Days

10. Enough.

11. Humane Beings

12. Care [In This Together]

13. Thank You

14. Bone Deep

WALKWAYS sind:

Ran Yerushalmi | Gesang

Bar Caspi | Gitarre

Yoni Menner | Gitarre

Avihai Levy | Bass

Priel Horesh | Schlagzeug