Walkways: veröffentlichen Musik Video zu ‚Thank You‘

|Die israelischen Alternative Metaller Walkways haben das offizielle Musik Video zum Song ‚Thank You‘ vom kürzlich erscheinenen neuen Album »Bleed Out, Heal Out« veröffentlicht.
Die Band kommentiert: „We are very excited to release this new video for ‚Thank You‘, that we worked on together with the amazing makeup and visual effects artist KC Mussman. This is definitely the heaviest song on the album, we hope you’ll enjoy it!“
Seht das Video hier: https://youtu.be/1REbAdF7tA4
Holt Euch das Album hier: http://nblast.de/WalkwaysBOHO
ICYMI:
‚Hell Born Shove (Impossible)‘ music video: https://youtu.be/Uy6d0TyeedA
‚Bleed Out, Heal Out‘ music video: https://youtu.be/zyCERQMUr_k
‚Despair (For Heaven’s Sake)‘ music video: https://youtu.be/Da3AcX0qroU
‚Care [In This Together]‘ music video: https://youtu.be/e4RxbnFvBAY
Trailer:
Seht #1, in dem es um Israel geht, hier: https://youtu.be/7EcFpfCJgy0
Seht #2, in dem es um den DIY-Spirit geht, hier: https://youtu.be/tzl4SY0c5Gw
Seht #3, in dem es um Titel, Texte und Cover geht, hier: https://youtu.be/TdWVVNoCKIE
Seht #4, in dem es um Einflüsse geht, hier: https://youtu.be/rcxLvI0FM4g
Seht #5, in dem es um ihre Lieblingsbands geht, hier: https://youtu.be/CCyTK6I88f8
»Bleed Out, Heal Out« Tracklist:
01. Till The End
02. Hell Born Shove (Impossible)
03. Despair (For Heaven’s Sake)
04. Half The Man I Am
05. Trumpet Call
06. Levitate
07. Bleed Out, Heal Out
08. You Found Me
09. Unbearable Days
10. Enough.
11. Humane Beings
12. Care [In This Together]
13. Thank You
14. Bone Deep
WALKWAYS sind:
Ran Yerushalmi | Gesang
Bar Caspi | Gitarre
Yoni Menner | Gitarre
Avihai Levy | Bass
Priel Horesh | Schlagzeug