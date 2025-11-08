Whitechapel: präsentieren ihr neues Video zu „Prisoner 666“

Whitechapel präsentieren stolz ihr neues Video zu Prisoner 666. Der Song stammt von dem aktuellen Album Hymns In Dissonance, das Anfang dieses Jahres über Metal Blade Records veröffentlicht wurde. Seht euch das Video hier an:

Der Sänger Phil Bozeman äußert sich dazu: „Prisoner 666 was the first song we wrote and musically feels like the 2014/2021 Whitechapel morphing back into the 2006-2010 Whitechapel and continuing the 2006-2010 era for the rest of the album. This is the beginning of the narrative of ‚the last living son‘ of the Father Of Lies coming to be. Relinquishing his faith, religion, burning the church, and serving Satan, who he believes is his father.“

Gitarrist Alex Wade fügt hinzu: „It’s got heavy Saw Is The Law [from the band’s 2014 Our Endless War full-length] vibes in the opening groove; it’s like we took that song and made it more epic and melodic. The ‚beats per minute‘ are pretty similar to Saw….“

Whitechapel werden nächste Woche auf die US-Bühnen zurückkehren und zwar auf der Rituals Of Hate Headliner-Tour. Die Tour führt durch über zwei Dutzend Städte vom 12. November bis zum 14. Dezember und die Band wird Hymns In Dissonance in seiner verheerenden Gesamtheit sowie einige alte Favoriten präsentieren. Unterstützung erhalten sie von Bodysnatcher, Angelmaker und Disembodied Tyrant.

Whitechapel – Rituals Of Hate Tour 2025

w/ Bodysnatcher, Angelmaker, Disembodied Tyrant

11/12/2025 The Norva – Norfolk, VA

11/14/2025 Reverb – Reading, PA

11/15/2025 Irving Plaza – New York, NY

11/16/2025 Toad’s – New Haven, CT

11/17/2025 Empire – Albany, NY

11/19/2025 Anthology – Rochester, NY

11/20/2025 Mr. Smalls Theatre – Pittsburgh, PA

11/21/2025 Globe Iron – Cleveland, OH

11/22/2025 The Vogue Theatre – Indianapolis, IN

11/23/2025 The Intersection – Grand Rapids, MI

11/25/2025 The Rave – Milwaukee, WI

11/26/2025 Wooly’s – Des Moines, IA

11/28/2025 Delmar Hall – St. Louis, MO

11/29/2025 The Truman – Kansas City, MO

11/30/2025 Diamond Ballroom – Oklahoma City, OK

12/02/2025 The Hall – Little Rock, AR

12/03/2025 Iron City – Birmingham, AL

12/04/2025 Vinyl Music Hall – Pensacola, FL

12/05/2025 FIVE – Jacksonville, FL

12/06/2025 House Of Blues – Orlando, FL

12/08/2025 The National – Richmond, VA

12/09/2025 Brooklyn Bowl – Nashville, TN

12/10/2025 The Signal – Chattanooga, TN

12/12/2025 House Of Blues – Myrtle Beach, SC

12/13/2025 The Orange Peel – Asheville, NC

12/14/2025 Mill & Mine – Knoxville, TN

Tickets: whitechapel.soundrink.com

Mehr Informationen zu Whitechapel und ihrem neuen Album Hymns In Dissonance findet ihr hier.

