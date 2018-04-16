Witch Mountain kehren von ihrer dreijährigen Pause zurück und haben ein aufgefrischtes Line Up und ein neues Album im Gepäck. Neu dabei sind Sängerin Kayla Dixon und Bassist Justin Brown die Rob Wrong und Nate Carson unterstützen. Das selbstbetitelte Album „Witch Mountain“ erscheint am 25.05. via Svart Records!

“We’ve always been a patient band,” sagt Gründungsmitglied und Schlagzeuger Nathan Carson. “Thanks to all the touring Rob Wrong and I have done with Justin and Kayla over the last three years, we were able to make this album as a full-fledged, road-tested, family unit. Over twenty years, Witch Mountain has never peaked. Each record and show is better than the last. It was a tiny scene when we started, and it’s incredibly saturated now. But we’ve always had our own unique twist on Northwestern Doom that sets us apart. Can’t wait to share the latest and greatest album with our fans.”

Das Release umfasst fünf Songs mit der bereits erwähnten neuen Sängerin Kayla Dixon, die große Schuhe zu füllen hatte als Uta Plotkin bekannt gab nach dem Album „Mobile Of Angels“ einen anderen Weg einzuschlagen und die Band zu verlassen. Sorgen muss sich die Band aber keine machen, denn unter anderem NPR betitelte Dixons Fähigkeiten wie folgt: „Kayla Dixon is a rarity in doom-metal, a singer with soul, dynamism, drama, control and poise. There’s proficiency in her voice, but she knows that the blues — especially heavy-metal blues — rolls like thunder and wanders like a diva dancing around. She’s got a gift for righteously nailing the perfect note.”

Um euch davon selbst ein Bild machen zu können hat die Band den ersten Song „Burn You Down“ veröffentlicht. Hört hier rein:

https://witchmountain.bandcamp.com/album/burn-you-down

