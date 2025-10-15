Wolfbrigade: feiern 30-jähriges Jubiläum mit zwei digitalen Veröffentlichungen

Wolfbrigade feiern in diesem Jahr ihr 30-jähriges Bestehen und präsentiert dazu die EP Hostile Wasteland, die einen kraftvollen Rohmix enthält, der ursprünglich 2000 in den legendären Sunlight Studios aufgenommen wurde, als die Band noch unter dem Namen Wolfpack bekannt war. Zusätzlich veröffentlichen sie das Album Kill To Live, das spezielle Live-Versionen klassischer Tracks enthält, die 2025 im hauseigenen Wolfden Studio der Band aufgenommen wurden.

Die Band erklärt: „Over the years we have talked about releasing the last recording we did under the name Wolfpack to present it the way it was originally intended. Until now, it has remained more or less buried, only surfacing as bonus tracks on a few limited releases. As we celebrate the band’s 30th anniversary, we went through our archives and unearthed a stack of old DAT tapes which we transferred to digital. Among them we found this raw mix that sounded great. Bloodfilled and savage. And it felt like the right moment to finally give it a proper release.“

Wolfbrigade fügen hinzu: „When we started out, we were five guys from different punk and metal bands who came together. The fusion of d-beat, punk, and death metal came naturally. That this hybrid beast is still alive three decades later feels insane. And at the same time inevitable. The band has burned itself into our DNA. Over the years some songs turned into staples in our live sets, others never really came out the way we wanted on the recordings, some changed shape with time, some we almost forgot. When we finally had proper recording possibilities in our rehearsal space, our guitarist Jocke Rydbjer’s own Wolfden Studio, we thought: ‚Why not give these songs another chance? Record them live, document how we actually sound as one. Five friends in a room. Nothing polished. Nothing dressed. Just naked to the bare arse.‘ This is Lycanthro Punk 2025. Since 1995.“

Die unbarmherzigen Rhythmen von Discharge, der bodenständige Rock ’n‘ Roll von Motörhead und der kompromisslose Sound der klassischen Entombed prägen ihren Stil. Die Band beschreibt ihre Hauptmotivation mit den Worten: „The eternal quest for the ultimate song. We constantly explore the space we can create for progression within our pretty slim framework. Even though our personal tastes are very eclectic, we want to stay true to the Wolfbrigade core, but at the same time apply as much pressure as we can to push it further. We’ll mix any influences that we please. War on rules. That has been the concept since the very start of Wolfpack.“

Hostile Wasteland (Re-Release) – Trackliste:

1. Hostile Wasteland

2. Living In Vain

3. Global Lunacy

4. Day After Day

Kill To Live (Live) – Trackliste:

1. March Of The Wolves (Originally Found On Wolfpack – Lycanthro Punk, 1998)

2. Power And Greed (Originally Found On Wolfpack – Allday Hell, 1999)

3. No Heart Bleeds (Originally Found On Wolfbrigade – In Darkness You Feel No Regrets, 2003)

4. Road To Dreams (Originally Found On Wolfbrigade – Damned, 2012)

5. Mindprowler (Originally Found On Wolfbrigade – Prey To The World, 2007)

6. Enter The Gates (Originally Found On Wolfpack – A New Dawn Fades, 1996)

7. Bastards (Originally Found On Wolfpack – Allday Hell, 1999)

8. In Darkness You Feel No Regrets (Originally Found On Wolfbrigade – In Darkness You Feel No Regrets, 2003)

9. No Future (Originally Found On Wolfpack – Allday Hell, 1999)

10. Barren Dreams (Originally Found On Wolfbrigade – Comalive, 2008)

Wolfbrigade 30th Anniversary Show:

10/18/2025 Kollektivet Live – Stockholm, SE

w/ Skitsystem, Paranoid

Die 1995 in der kleinen schwedischen Stadt Mariestad gegründete Band Wolfbrigade (bis 1999 bekannt als Wolfpack) zählt zu den angesehensten, einflussreichsten und zuverlässigsten Vertretern des politischen Hardcore Punk in Skandinavien. Die Bandmitglieder stammen aus der legendären Hardcore-Szene Schwedens und vereinen verschiedene Einflüsse zu einem kraftvollen Ganzen. Wolfbrigade bleiben eine der respektiertesten und einflussreichsten Bands im skandinavischen Hardcore-Punk und zeigt mit diesen neuen Veröffentlichungen, dass sie auch nach drei Jahrzehnten noch voller Energie und Kreativität sind.

Wolfbrigade sind:

Micke Dahl – Gesang

Erik Norberg – Gitarre

Jocke Rydbjer – Gitarre

Johan Erkenvåg – Bass

Dadde Stark – Schlagzeug

Wolfbrigade online:

https://www.instagram.com/wolfbrigadeofficial

https://www.facebook.com/lycanthropunks