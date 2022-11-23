Wolfskull: veröffentlichen neue Single „Ave Goddess“ mit Lyric-Video

„The new single Ave Goddess is more or less the heart, the center of our album. Not just because it’s the title track, but because it combines all what Wolfskull is about: bold power, deep melodies and little bit of darkness and melancholy.“

Die erste EP Hexum (2019) erntete durchweg gute Kritiken und ermutigte Wolfskull intensiv an ihrem ersten Album zu arbeiten, das sie Anfang 2021 zusammen mit dem Produzenten-Team Michael Danielak und Franky Kühnlein (u. a. Extrabreit und Jini Meyer) im Schallsucht-Studio in Hagen aufgenommen haben. Anfang 2022 signte die Band mit dem schweizer Indie-Label Doc Gator Records, die für den physischen Release (CD & Vinyl) zuständig sind. Der digitale Vertrieb läuft weiterhin über Sinners Bleed Records / Kontor New Media. Alle zukünftigen Live-Aktivitäten werden ab April 2022 von der Bookingagentur Continental Concerts & Management gebucht.

