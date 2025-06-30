Wolfskull: präsentieren neues Musikvideo zum Titeltrack ihres kommenden Albums

Wolfsskull kommentieren: „Midnite Masters was the spark that lit the fire. It was one of the first songs we wrote for the new album, and it immediately gave us a sense of the direction the new material would take; everything felt right right from the very beginning. For us, the third single and title track of the new album, Midnite Masters, is a dark, energetic anthem about love, defiance, and the thrill of escape.“

Mehr Informationen zu Wolfskull und ihrem kommenden Album Midnite Masters findet ihr hier: