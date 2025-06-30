Wolfskull: präsentieren neues Musikvideo zum Titeltrack ihres kommenden Albums

Am 25. Juli wird die deutsche Dark- und Heavy-Rock-Band Wolfsskull ihr mit Spannung erwartetes zweites Studioalbum Midnite Masters über Metalapolis Records (SPV) veröffentlichen.
Nach den zuvor veröffentlichten, eingängigen Singles Jaguarette und Holler In The Hollow präsentiert Wolfsskull jetzt ein neues Musikvideo zum kraftvollen Titeltrack Midnite Masters. Seht euch das Video hier an:
Wolfsskull kommentieren: „Midnite Masters was the spark that lit the fire. It was one of the first songs we wrote for the new album, and it immediately gave us a sense of the direction the new material would take; everything felt right right from the very beginning. For us, the third single and title track of the new album, Midnite Masters, is a dark, energetic anthem about love, defiance, and the thrill of escape.“
