Wretched: veröffentlichen neue Single „Radiance“ aus dem lang erwarteten Album „Decay“

Die neue Single Radiance der Band Wretched aus Charlotte, North Carolina, sorgt für ordentlich Druck! Der Track ist Teil ihres mit Spannung erwarteten fünften Studioalbums Decay, das am 17. Oktober über Metal Blade Records veröffentlicht wird. Dieses konzeptionelle Meisterwerk vereint eindringliche Melodien mit progressiver Komplexität.

Seht euch das Video zu Radiance an:

Vokalist Billy Powers erklärt: „Radiance is a chapter in our story in which the possessed body and mind of our main character Malus is used by the ancient Necromancer to lure his sibling into his newfound lair within Terra Mortuorum; a ‚land of the dead.‘ Within the veins of this mountainous lair in which his sister Fragoré has been conjured, the attack begins and the talisman she holds in place of a heart is extracted and fused with Malus‚ own. To me“, fährt er fort. „This track represents someone feeling weak and doing everything they can, good or bad, to prove to themselves that they ultimately could do whatever act is in question. Unfortunately, in this portion of the story it pertains to the ‚doing something bad‘ aspect and in one’s mind, after the fact, they face the truth of what they’ve done and realize what such an action truly took away from them. What it took away from their soul if you will. In the end, the moral of the story is to accept yourself, keep your head, stay focused and do what you know to be right, not what is easy to let yourself do.“

Gitarrist Steven Funderburk fügt hinzu: „Radiance is a solid head-banging ripper of a song that has heavy groove riffing as well as a very mournful yet epic melody on the back half, which is something we’re known for doing.“

Mehr Informationen zu Wretched und ihrem kommenden Album Decay findet ihr hier:

Wretched online:

https://www.instagram.com/wretchednc

https://www.facebook.com/wretchednc