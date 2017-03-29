Das neue Album BJØRN RIIS mit dem Titel Forever Comes To An End erscheint am 19.5.2017 auf Vinyl, CD und digital.

Seht den Video Teaser hier: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FZ1tXevQrl4

Weitere Forever Comes To An End Album Infos:

Norway’s Karisma Records have revealed details of the sophomore full-length album from AIRBAG guitarist BJØRN RIIS. Titled „Forever Comes to an End“ the new album is follow up to 2014’s highly acclaimed, and award-winning, „Lullabies in a Car Crash“ and is set for release on the 19th of May. Written and produced by Riis himself, and engineered and mastered by long-time collaborator Vegard Kleftås Sleipnes, „Forever Comes to an End“ features guest appearances from AIRBAG’s Henrik Fossum on drums and Asle Tostrup on programming, Simen Valldal Johannessen from OAK on piano, and vocals from the Norwegian singer, SICHELLE MCMEO AKSUM.

A haunting image, shot in Beisfjord, near Narvik in Northern Norway, by the photographer Kjetil Karlsen, forms the highly evocative artwork for „Forever Comes to an End“.

Tracklist

1. Forever Comes to an End

2. Absence

3. The Waves

4. Getaway

5. Calm

6. Winter

7. Where are You Now

