Die legendären New Jersey-Thrasher OVERKILL veröffentlichten vor einer Woche endlich ihr langerwartetes 18. Album »The Grinding Wheel«! Heute enthüllen sie außerdem einen weiteren Albumtrailer, in dem Frontmann Bobby Blitz über die Gründungsphase der Band spricht und darüber, wie sich seitdem alles entwickelt und verändert hat. Schaut den Clip hier an: http://youtu.be/abeRl2Mp-Zw

Und es gibt gleich noch mehr gute Neuigkeiten obendrauf: OVERKILL konnten mit »The Grinding Wheel« direkt auf Platz 10 der deutschen Charts einsteigen! Sie konnten damit ihren höchsten Charterfolg in Deutschland aller Zeiten zelebrieren!

„Bis an die Spitze, danke Deutschland! Dieses Chartergebnis ist für Euch!“, freut sich Bobby Blitz voller Begeisterung.

»The Grinding Wheel« wurde von der Band selbst produziert. Um den Mix kümmerte sich

Andy Sneap (MEGADETH, ACCEPT, EXODUS), das Artwork wurde wieder von Travis Smith (NEVERMORE, OPETH, SOILWORK, DEATH…) erstellt.

»The Grinding Wheel« – Tracklist:

01. Mean, Green, Killing Machine

02. Goddamn Trouble

03. Our Finest Hour

04. Shine On

05. The Long Road

06. Let’s All Go To Hades

07. Come Heavy

08. Red White And Blue

09. The Wheel

10. The Grinding Wheel

Mehr zu »The Grinding Wheel«:

‚Our Finest Hour‘ OFFIZIELLES LYRICVIDEO:

https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=ElxZ1oz9A68

‚Mean, Green, Killing Machine‘ OFFIZIELLES LYRICVIDEO:

https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=5tN-70ESO3A

‚Goddamn Trouble‘ OFFICIAL VIDEO: https://youtu.be/GSbgxG-jLMU

Track-By-Track #1: https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=ye9sq74ttiE

Track-By-Track #2: https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=5XuMrEp9d6w

Track-By-Track #3: https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=ETB2f-aBfmY

Trailer #1: http://www.youtube.com/watch? v=ieuZx-wffsQ

Trailer #2: http://www.youtube.com/watch? v=B65O3asbMj8

Trailer #3: https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=PzxRR5-i6j0

Trailer #4: https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=BHWf27VTpDs

Trailer #5: https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=KdebklniwJE

Trailer #6: https://youtu.be/GFbUC1-g_CQ

OVERKILL live:

w/ NILE

17.02. USA Chicago, IL – Concorde Music Hall

18.02. USA Minneapolis, MN – The Cabooze

19.02. USA Lawrence, KS – Granada

20.02. USA Englewood, CO – Gothic Theater

22.02. USA Seattle, WA – El Corazon

23.02. USA Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theater

24.02. USA San Francisco, CA – Slim’s

25.02. USA Anaheim, CA – City National Grove

26.02. USA Tempe, AZ – Club Red

27.02. USA Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater

28.02. USA Dallas, TX – Trees

01.03. USA Houston, TX – Scout Bar

02.03. USA San Antonio, TX – Alamo City Music Hall

03.03. USA New Orleans, LA – Southport Music Hall

04.03. USA Ybor City, FL – The Ritz Ybor

05.03. USA Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

w/ NILE, AMORPHIS, SWALLOW THE SUN

06.03. USA Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore

07.03. USA Norfolk, VA – The NorVa

08.03. USA Washington, DC – Howard Theatre

09.03. USA Clifton Park, NY – Upstate Concert Hall

10.03. USA Worcester, MA – Palladium*

11.03. USA Sayerville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

* nur mit NILE

22.06. RUS St. Petersburg – Opera Concert Club

23.06. RUS Moscow – Stereo Hall

24.06. DK Copenhagen – Copenhell

09. – 12.08. E Villena – Leyendas Del Rock

10. – 12.08. D Schlotheim – Party.San Open Air

12.08. NL Leeuwarden – Into The Grave

01./02.12 D Geiselwind – Christmas Bash

08./09.12. D Oberhausen – Ruhrpott Metal Meeting

