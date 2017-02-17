Suchen
Die legendären New Jersey-Thrasher OVERKILL veröffentlichten vor einer Woche endlich ihr langerwartetes 18. Album »The Grinding Wheel«! Heute enthüllen sie außerdem einen weiteren Albumtrailer, in dem Frontmann Bobby Blitz über die Gründungsphase der Band spricht und darüber, wie sich seitdem alles entwickelt und verändert hat. Schaut den Clip hier an: http://youtu.be/abeRl2Mp-Zw

Und es gibt gleich noch mehr gute Neuigkeiten obendrauf: OVERKILL konnten mit »The Grinding Wheel« direkt auf Platz 10 der deutschen Charts einsteigen! Sie konnten damit ihren höchsten Charterfolg in Deutschland aller Zeiten zelebrieren!

„Bis an die Spitze, danke Deutschland! Dieses Chartergebnis ist für Euch!“, freut sich Bobby Blitz voller Begeisterung.

Bestellt »The Grinding Wheel« jetzt in unserem Shop: http://nblast.de/OverkillGrindingWheel
Oder sichert Euch das Album digital: http://nblast.de/OverkillDownloads

»The Grinding Wheel« wurde von der Band selbst produziert. Um den Mix kümmerte sich
Andy Sneap (MEGADETH, ACCEPT, EXODUS), das Artwork wurde wieder von Travis Smith (NEVERMORE, OPETH, SOILWORK, DEATH…) erstellt.

»The Grinding Wheel« – Tracklist:

01. Mean, Green, Killing Machine
02. Goddamn Trouble
03. Our Finest Hour
04. Shine On
05. The Long Road
06. Let’s All Go To Hades
07. Come Heavy
08. Red White And Blue
09. The Wheel
10. The Grinding Wheel

Mehr zu »The Grinding Wheel«:
‚Our Finest Hour‘ OFFIZIELLES LYRICVIDEO:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ElxZ1oz9A68
‚Mean, Green, Killing Machine‘ OFFIZIELLES LYRICVIDEO:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5tN-70ESO3A
‚Goddamn Trouble‘ OFFICIAL VIDEO: https://youtu.be/GSbgxG-jLMU
Track-By-Track #1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ye9sq74ttiE
Track-By-Track #2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5XuMrEp9d6w
Track-By-Track #3: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ETB2f-aBfmY
Trailer #1: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ieuZx-wffsQ
Trailer #2: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B65O3asbMj8
Trailer #3: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PzxRR5-i6j0
Trailer #4: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BHWf27VTpDs
Trailer #5: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KdebklniwJE
Trailer #6: https://youtu.be/GFbUC1-g_CQ

OVERKILL live:

w/ NILE
17.02.  USA     Chicago, IL – Concorde Music Hall
18.02.  USA     Minneapolis, MN – The Cabooze
19.02.  USA     Lawrence, KS – Granada
20.02.  USA     Englewood, CO – Gothic Theater
22.02.  USA     Seattle, WA – El Corazon
23.02.  USA     Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theater
24.02.  USA     San Francisco, CA – Slim’s
25.02.  USA     Anaheim, CA – City National Grove
26.02.  USA     Tempe, AZ – Club Red
27.02.  USA     Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater
28.02.  USA     Dallas, TX – Trees
01.03.  USA     Houston, TX – Scout Bar
02.03.  USA     San Antonio, TX – Alamo City Music Hall
03.03.  USA     New Orleans, LA – Southport Music Hall
04.03.  USA     Ybor City, FL – The Ritz Ybor
05.03.  USA     Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

w/ NILE, AMORPHIS, SWALLOW THE SUN
06.03.  USA     Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore
07.03.  USA     Norfolk, VA – The NorVa
08.03.  USA     Washington, DC – Howard Theatre
09.03.  USA     Clifton Park, NY – Upstate Concert Hall
10.03.  USA     Worcester, MA – Palladium*
11.03.  USA     Sayerville, NJ – Starland Ballroom
* nur mit NILE

22.06.  RUS     St. Petersburg – Opera Concert Club
23.06.  RUS     Moscow – Stereo Hall
24.06.  DK       Copenhagen – Copenhell
09. – 12.08.     E          Villena – Leyendas Del Rock
10. – 12.08.     D         Schlotheim – Party.San Open Air
12.08.  NL        Leeuwarden – Into The Grave
01./02.12        D         Geiselwind – Christmas Bash
08./09.12.       D         Oberhausen – Ruhrpott Metal Meeting

Quelle: www.nuclearblast.de

