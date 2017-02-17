Die legendären New Jersey-Thrasher OVERKILL veröffentlichten vor einer Woche endlich ihr langerwartetes 18. Album »The Grinding Wheel«! Heute enthüllen sie außerdem einen weiteren Albumtrailer, in dem Frontmann Bobby Blitz über die Gründungsphase der Band spricht und darüber, wie sich seitdem alles entwickelt und verändert hat. Schaut den Clip hier an: http://youtu.be/abeRl2Mp-Zw
Und es gibt gleich noch mehr gute Neuigkeiten obendrauf: OVERKILL konnten mit »The Grinding Wheel« direkt auf Platz 10 der deutschen Charts einsteigen! Sie konnten damit ihren höchsten Charterfolg in Deutschland aller Zeiten zelebrieren!
„Bis an die Spitze, danke Deutschland! Dieses Chartergebnis ist für Euch!“, freut sich Bobby Blitz voller Begeisterung.
»The Grinding Wheel« wurde von der Band selbst produziert. Um den Mix kümmerte sich
Andy Sneap (MEGADETH, ACCEPT, EXODUS), das Artwork wurde wieder von Travis Smith (NEVERMORE, OPETH, SOILWORK, DEATH…) erstellt.
»The Grinding Wheel« – Tracklist:
01. Mean, Green, Killing Machine
02. Goddamn Trouble
03. Our Finest Hour
04. Shine On
05. The Long Road
06. Let’s All Go To Hades
07. Come Heavy
08. Red White And Blue
09. The Wheel
10. The Grinding Wheel
OVERKILL live:
w/ NILE
17.02. USA Chicago, IL – Concorde Music Hall
18.02. USA Minneapolis, MN – The Cabooze
19.02. USA Lawrence, KS – Granada
20.02. USA Englewood, CO – Gothic Theater
22.02. USA Seattle, WA – El Corazon
23.02. USA Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theater
24.02. USA San Francisco, CA – Slim’s
25.02. USA Anaheim, CA – City National Grove
26.02. USA Tempe, AZ – Club Red
27.02. USA Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater
28.02. USA Dallas, TX – Trees
01.03. USA Houston, TX – Scout Bar
02.03. USA San Antonio, TX – Alamo City Music Hall
03.03. USA New Orleans, LA – Southport Music Hall
04.03. USA Ybor City, FL – The Ritz Ybor
05.03. USA Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse
w/ NILE, AMORPHIS, SWALLOW THE SUN
06.03. USA Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore
07.03. USA Norfolk, VA – The NorVa
08.03. USA Washington, DC – Howard Theatre
09.03. USA Clifton Park, NY – Upstate Concert Hall
10.03. USA Worcester, MA – Palladium*
11.03. USA Sayerville, NJ – Starland Ballroom
* nur mit NILE
22.06. RUS St. Petersburg – Opera Concert Club
23.06. RUS Moscow – Stereo Hall
24.06. DK Copenhagen – Copenhell
09. – 12.08. E Villena – Leyendas Del Rock
10. – 12.08. D Schlotheim – Party.San Open Air
12.08. NL Leeuwarden – Into The Grave
01./02.12 D Geiselwind – Christmas Bash
08./09.12. D Oberhausen – Ruhrpott Metal Meeting
