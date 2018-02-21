Aus den Fjorden Norwegens wird diese Band zu uns an die Ostsee kommen und mit einer ihrer doch bei uns recht selten Shows die Freilichtbühne mit ihrer nordischen Kälte und Frost überziehen.
Freut Euch auf die Black Metal Legende 1349!
20. Barther Metal Open Air
Jubiläum – The Final Show
www.bmoa.info
Vom 16. bis 19. August 2018 feiern wir noch einmal das Kultigste Festival Deutschlands an der Ostsee in 18356 Barth, Nobertstraße 3.
Die Tickets sind limitiert auf 1500 Stück!!!
Tickets:
Early Bird = 45,00 Euro (limitiert auf 50 Tickets)
VVK = 55,00 Euro
AK = 68,00 Euro
Tickets unter www.bmoa-shop.de
Billing:
FORGOTTEN TOMB – Black-Doom-Metal from Italy
SARGEIST – Black Metal from Finland
ENISUM – Black Metal from Italy
URN – Black Metal from Finland
HORN – Pagan Black Metal from Germany
ISVIND – Black Metal from Norway
PILLORIAN (ex-Agalloch, UADA members) – Atmospheric Black Metal from USA
GRIMNER – Folk-Viking Metal from Sweden
NOMANS LAND – Viking Metal from Russia
EIS – Black Metal from Germany
WALDGEFLÜSTER – Black Metal from Germany
ANDRAS – Pagan Metal from Germany
REFUSAL – Death Metal from Finland
VALKENRAG – Viking Death Metal from Poland
CTULU – Black Metal from Germany
STEINGRAB – Black Metal from Germany
WALDSCHRAT – Black Metal from Austria
NORNIR – Black Metal from Germany
DISSECDEAD – Death Metal from Germany
SACRIFIZED – Thrash Metal from Germany
SILENT LEGES INTER ARMA – Black Metal from Germany