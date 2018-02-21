Aus den Fjorden Norwegens wird diese Band zu uns an die Ostsee kommen und mit einer ihrer doch bei uns recht selten Shows die Freilichtbühne mit ihrer nordischen Kälte und Frost überziehen.

Freut Euch auf die Black Metal Legende 1349!

20. Barther Metal Open Air

Jubiläum – The Final Show

Vom 16. bis 19. August 2018 feiern wir noch einmal das Kultigste Festival Deutschlands an der Ostsee in 18356 Barth, Nobertstraße 3.

Die Tickets sind limitiert auf 1500 Stück!!!

Tickets:

Early Bird = 45,00 Euro (limitiert auf 50 Tickets)

VVK = 55,00 Euro

AK = 68,00 Euro

Billing:

FORGOTTEN TOMB – Black-Doom-Metal from Italy

SARGEIST – Black Metal from Finland

ENISUM – Black Metal from Italy

URN – Black Metal from Finland

HORN – Pagan Black Metal from Germany

ISVIND – Black Metal from Norway

PILLORIAN (ex-Agalloch, UADA members) – Atmospheric Black Metal from USA

GRIMNER – Folk-Viking Metal from Sweden

NOMANS LAND – Viking Metal from Russia

EIS – Black Metal from Germany

WALDGEFLÜSTER – Black Metal from Germany

ANDRAS – Pagan Metal from Germany

REFUSAL – Death Metal from Finland

VALKENRAG – Viking Death Metal from Poland

CTULU – Black Metal from Germany

STEINGRAB – Black Metal from Germany

WALDSCHRAT – Black Metal from Austria

NORNIR – Black Metal from Germany

DISSECDEAD – Death Metal from Germany

SACRIFIZED – Thrash Metal from Germany

SILENT LEGES INTER ARMA – Black Metal from Germany

