3Teeth: veröffentlichen Cover zu „Civil War“ von Guns N‘ Roses und geben diesem Hit einen neuen Touch

Die provokante Industrial-Rock-Band 3Teeth sind mit einem neuen Cover zurück. Diesmal haben sie sich den Hit Civil War von Guns N’ Roses aus dem Jahr 1991 vorgenommen und dem über siebenminütigen Klassiker einen frischen – und heavy – Anstrich verpasst, gerade jetzt, wo die Botschaft des Songs wieder an Bedeutung gewinnt.

Hört euch den Track hier an.

Frontmann Alexis Mincolla sagt über den Song: „Civil War always hit me as a song about how people get torn apart, not just by governments or ideologies, but by the lasting ripple effects of conflict itself. It was written over 30 years ago, and somehow nothing’s changed except the tools of perception management have gotten way more sophisticated. Sure, the faces may change, the flags may change, but the playbook stays the same. History loops like a low-effort rerun, and the remote’s nowhere to be found because the people writing the script want you tuned in and operating at a very low frequency.“

Mincolla fügt hinzu: „We didn’t cover this track out of nostalgia. We did it because humanity has this uncanny habit of investing more in ideology than in each other, and that makes us easy prey for the psyops. This cover is a mirror to that cycle. Same bullshit, just in higher resolution.“

3Teeths Version von Civil War folgt auf eine Reihe weiterer unerwarteter Coverversionen der Band aus L.A., darunter bereits veröffentlichte Versionen von Pumped Up Kicks von Foster The People, Ballroom Blitz von The Sweet, You Spin Me Round (Like A Record) von Dead or Alive und Everybody Wants To Rule the World von Tears For Fears. Letzteres erschien auf dem aktuellen Album EndEx von 3Teeth, das über Century Media Records veröffentlicht wurde.

3Teeth sind:

Alexis Mincolla – Gesang

Chase Brawner – Gitarren

Andrew Means – Bass

Xavier Swafford – Keyboards

Michael Levine – Schlagzeug

