Aborym: die Meister des Industrial Extreme Metal kehren zurück

Aborym freuen sich, ein neues Line-Up bekannt zu geben, das eine bedeutende Rückkehr zu ihren musikalischen Wurzeln markiert. Mit einer frischen Perspektive und einer erneuerten Hingabe an ihre Ursprünge ist die Band bereit, ein neues Kapitel zu beginnen, das durch eine furiose Rückkehr zum Industrial Extreme Metal ihrer Klassiker With No Human Intervention, Generator, Kali Yuga Bizarre und Fire Walk With Us geprägt ist.

Das neue Line-Up vereint Fabban mit dem Schlagzeuger Atum und dem Gitarristen Munholy, wodurch die legendäre Formation Malfeitor nach vielen Jahren wieder zusammenkommt.

In den vergangenen Monaten hat die Band an neuem Material gearbeitet, das den authentischen Sound und die rohe Emotion einfängt, die das Publikum ursprünglich begeistert haben. Inspiriert von ihren prägenden Einflüssen können die Fans eine Mischung aus nostalgischen Atmosphären und verstörenden Innovationen erwarten – extrem gewalttätig, dunkel und kompromisslos – in der kommenden Musik.

Aborym werden im April 2026 ins Studio gehen, um die Aufnahmesessions zu starten, und kehren auf die Bühne zurück für eine massive Reihe von verstörenden Clubshows, bei denen sie neue Songs zusammen mit Klassikern von Kali Yuga Bizarre, Fire Walk With Us, With No Human Intervention und Generator präsentieren werden.

„We are incredibly excited about the new energy this line-up brings to the band and into our private lives,“ sagt Atum. „Returning to the roots allows us to explore the sound that inspired Aborym in the first place, while embracing the new influences we encountered over the years, especially through our time in Malfeitor. We can’t wait for our fans to hear what we’ve been working on. Prepare for something truly violent and dark — eye-popping extreme music as it was done in the ’90s.“

„As we embark on this exciting new chapter,“ fügt Fabban hinzu, „we are filled with a renewed fascination for the music that first inspired us — and everything happened naturally from the moment Atum and I met again in Spanien. Our journey has been marked by growth, change, and evolution, but the essence of who we are has always been rooted in the passion and creativity that ignited our initial spark. Reuniting with this line-up allows us to reconnect with that original spirit. Each member brings a unique perspective and energy that not only honors our past but also propels us into unexplored territories. Together, we are creating music that reflects our shared experiences while staying faithful to the sound that first resonated with our fans. We are excited to revisit the themes and sounds that shaped us, blending them with our evolution to create something fresh, meaningful — and really, really violent and disturbing.“

Aborym – neue Besetzung:

Fabban – Gesang Synthesizer, Modular-Synthesizer, Bass

Munholy – Gitarre, Gesang

Atum – Schlagzeug

Aborym online:

www.facebook.com/aborymofficial

instagram.com/aborym_industrial