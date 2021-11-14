Startseite
Amaranthe: liefern E-Sport-Meisterschaftshymne „Pvp“

Level up und Looten mit Amaranthe

Die hochgelobten schwedischen Metal-Helden liefern heute ihre Hymne Pvp, Gamer-Sprache für Player versus Player – als begeisterte Gamer ist die Band stolz darauf, dass dieser mitreißende und lebendige neue Track nicht nur der Dancefloor-Breaker für die kommende Club-Saison ist, sondern auch die offizielle Hymne für die in diesen Tagen stattfindende E-Sport-Meisterschaft.

Also, stürzt euch ins Spiel und hört euch Pvp hier an:

Die Band erklärt: „We are proud to have some of the world’s foremost E-sport competitors in Sweden, and to write a song for the Swedish World Cup team has been a ton of fun! Writing uplifting, energetic songs is a trademark Amaranthe feature, and Pvp is certainly no exception! Designed from the ground up to be a shot of adrenaline and endorphines in these progressivly darker times, we hope that you will enjoy this one-off, and of course, we wish the Swedish World Cup team all the success they rightfully deserve!

Unsere Meinung zum letzten Amaranthe Album Manifest:

