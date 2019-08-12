As I Lay Dying: kündigen neues Album »Shaped By Fire« an

Nuclear Blast Records können voller Stolz das weltweite Signing As I Lay Dyings bekanntgeben. Das siebte Album der Band, Shaped By Fire, erscheint am 20. September über Nuclear Blast.

As I Lay Dying dazu: „We are tremendously grateful to have found positive resolve from the worst moments of our history. The previous chapter of our journey was one of pervasive hurt and pain. Subsequent years found us on varied paths—all of which slowly led towards resolutions of growth, healing, and reconciliation. As I Lay Dying’s collective purpose is to share a message of hope for everyone through the empowering outlet of music, and we are humbled by the overwhelming support we have received from family, friends, and fans so far.

We are honored to join forces with Nuclear Blast Worldwide in releasing our new album Shaped By Fire. Their legacy and contribution to the heavy music scene is undeniably incredible and we are proud to call their label home. We are thankful for their support and enthusiasm and together we look forward to sharing the best AILD record yet!

In conjunction with our new album announcement, we are excited to share a music video for the title track Shaped by Fire. While lyrically akin to the other Shaped By Fire single releases My Own Grave and Redefined, we explored some different musical territory to incorporate within our established sound. We’d like to thank our director Mathis Arnell, all of the crew, and actors that contributed to making this video with us under the very hot conditions!

We look forward to seeing our fans out on the road as we embark on the Latin American, European, and US tours before closing the book on 2019.“

Zusätzlich hat die Band das Musik Video zum Titeltrack: Shaped By Fire veröffentlicht. Seht das von Mathis Arnell gedrehte Video hier.

Holt Euch/hört den Song hier: http://nblast.de/AILD-ShapedByFire

Shaped By Fire wurde von der Band produziert und von Joseph McQueen im Sparrow Sound in Los Angeles, CA gemischt; das Mastering wurde von Ted Jensen im Sterling Sound in Nashville, TN übernommen. Die einzige Ausnahme bildet der Track My Own Grave, der von As I Lay Dying produziert, von Drew Fulk co-produziert und von Adam “Nolly” Getgood gemischt wurde. Das Artwork wurde von Corey Meyers geschaffen.

Shaped By Fire ist in folgenden Formaten erhältlich:

• CD Digipak

◦ Black Vinyl

◦ Clear Vinyl

◦ Beer W/ Black Splatter Vinyl (Limited to 2000) (USA)

◦ Bone W/ Black Splatter Vinyl (Limited to 500) (USA)

◦ Red W/ Black Splatter Vinyl (Limited to 250) (USA)

◦ Orange / Black Swirl Vinyl (Limited to 250) (USA)

• T-shirt Bundle (inkl CD digipak & T-Shirt: S-XXL) (USA)

Das Album sowie begleitendes Merchandise kann ab sofort hier vorbestellt werden.

Pre-saved das Album hier auf Spotify, Apple Music und Deezer: http://nblast.de/AsILayDyingPreSave

Shaped By Fire Tracklist:

1. Burn To Emerge

2. Blinded

3. Shaped By Fire

4. Undertow

5. Torn Between

6. Gatekeeper

7. The Wreckage

8. My Own Grave

9. Take What’s Left

10. Redefined

11. Only After We’ve Fallen

12 . The Toll It Takes

My Own Grave Musik Video: https://youtu.be/Q0wbyQRRQJA

Redefined Musik Video: https://youtu.be/UnQUDQpnG3M

As I Lay Dying werden im Herbst mit dem kommenden Album auf Tour kommen. In Europa werden Chelsea Grin, Unearth und Fit For A King als Support fungieren. Tickets sind ab sofort unter http://asilaydying.com/tour erhätlich.

As I Lay Dying

Shaped By Fire Tour – Latin America 2019

07.09. BR São Paulo – Tropical Butantã

08.09. BR Rio de Janeiro – Circo Voador

10.09. RA Buenos Aires – El Teatrito

12.09. RCH Santiago – Blondie

14.09. MEX Mexico City – El Plaza Condesa

15.09. CO Bogotá – Auditorio Lumiere

Shaped By Fire Tour – Europe 2019

w/ Chelsea Grin, Unearth, Fit For A King

24.09. RUS St. Petersburg – Cosmonavt*

25.09. RUS Moscow – Glavclub*

27.09. D Leipzig – Haus Auensee

28.09. D Hamburg – Sporthalle

30.09. N Oslo – Rockefeller

01.10. S Stockholm – Fryshuset Klubben

02.10. DK Copenhagen – Amager Bio

03.10. D Berlin – Columbiahalle

04.10. CZ Prague – Forum Karlín

05.10. D Munich – Zenith

06.10. A Vienna – Gasometer

07.10. H Budapest – Barba Negra

09.10. I Milan – Maggazzini Generali

10.10. CH Zurich – Volkshaus

11.10. F Grenoble – La Belle Electrique

12.10. E Barcelona – Sala Apolo

13.10. E Madrid – La Riviera

15.10. F Paris – Bataclan

16.10. B Brussels – Ancienne Belgique

17.10. NL Tilburg – 013

18.10. D Saarbrücken – E-Werk

19.10. D Cologne – Palladium

*AILD only

Shaped By Fire Tour – North America 2019

w/ After The Burial, Emmure

15.11. USA Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

16.11. USA Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

18.11. USA Dallas, TX – House of Blues

19.11. USA Houston, TX – House of Blues

21.11. USA New Orleans, LA – House of Blues

22.11. USA Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

23.11. USA Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore

24.11. USA Wantagh, NY – Mulcahy’s Pub and Concert Hall

25.11. USA Boston, MA – House of Blues

26.11. USA Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts

27.11. USA Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre

29.11. USA Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore

30.11. USA Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom

01.12. USA Reading, PA – Reverb

02.12. USA Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

03.12. USA Chicago, IL – House of Blues

04.12. USA Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater

06.12. USA Denver, CO – Summit

07.12. USA Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

09.12. USA Seattle, WA – El Corazón

10.12. USA Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

11.12. USA Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

12.12. USA Ventura, CA – The Majestic Ventura Theater

13.12. USA Los Angeles, CA – The Regent Theater *Sold Out*

14.12. USA San Diego, CA – SOMA

15.12. USA Los Angeles, CA – The Regent Theater

As I Lay Dying sind:

Tim Lambesis – vocals

Nick Hipa – guitars

Phil Sgrosso – guitars

Josh Gilbert – bass guitar & vocals

Jordan Mancino – drums

www.asilaydying.com

www.facebook.com/asilaydying

wwww.nuclearblast.de/asilaydying

