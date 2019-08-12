As I Lay Dying: kündigen neues Album »Shaped By Fire« an

Nuclear Blast Records können voller Stolz das weltweite Signing As I Lay Dyings bekanntgeben. Das siebte Album der Band, Shaped By Fire, erscheint am 20. September über Nuclear Blast.
As I Lay Dying dazu: „We are tremendously grateful to have found positive resolve from the worst moments of our history. The previous chapter of our journey was one of pervasive hurt and pain. Subsequent years found us on varied paths—all of which slowly led towards resolutions of growth, healing, and reconciliation. As I Lay Dying’s collective purpose is to share a message of hope for everyone through the empowering outlet of music, and we are humbled by the overwhelming support we have received from family, friends, and fans so far.
We are honored to join forces with Nuclear Blast Worldwide in releasing our new album Shaped By Fire. Their legacy and contribution to the heavy music scene is undeniably incredible and we are proud to call their label home. We are thankful for their support and enthusiasm and together we look forward to sharing the best AILD record yet!
In conjunction with our new album announcement, we are excited to share a music video for the title track Shaped by Fire. While lyrically akin to the other Shaped By Fire single releases My Own Grave and Redefined, we explored some different musical territory to incorporate within our established sound. We’d like to thank our director Mathis Arnell, all of the crew, and actors that contributed to making this video with us under the very hot conditions!
We look forward to seeing our fans out on the road as we embark on the Latin American, European, and US tours before closing the book on 2019.“
Zusätzlich hat die Band das Musik Video zum Titeltrack: Shaped By Fire veröffentlicht. Seht das von Mathis Arnell gedrehte Video hier.
Holt Euch/hört den Song hier: http://nblast.de/AILD-ShapedByFire
Shaped By Fire wurde von der Band produziert und von Joseph McQueen im Sparrow Sound in Los Angeles, CA gemischt; das Mastering wurde von Ted Jensen im Sterling Sound in Nashville, TN übernommen. Die einzige Ausnahme bildet der Track My Own Grave, der von As I Lay Dying produziert, von Drew Fulk co-produziert und von Adam “Nolly” Getgood gemischt wurde. Das Artwork wurde von Corey Meyers geschaffen.
Shaped By Fire ist in folgenden Formaten erhältlich:
• CD Digipak
◦ Black Vinyl
◦ Clear Vinyl
◦ Beer W/ Black Splatter Vinyl (Limited to 2000) (USA)
◦ Bone W/ Black Splatter Vinyl (Limited to 500) (USA)
◦ Red W/ Black Splatter Vinyl (Limited to 250) (USA)
◦ Orange / Black Swirl Vinyl (Limited to 250) (USA)
• T-shirt Bundle (inkl CD digipak & T-Shirt: S-XXL) (USA)
Das Album sowie begleitendes Merchandise kann ab sofort hier vorbestellt werden.
Pre-saved das Album hier auf Spotify, Apple Music und Deezer: http://nblast.de/AsILayDyingPreSave
Shaped By Fire Tracklist:
1. Burn To Emerge
2. Blinded
3. Shaped By Fire
4. Undertow
5. Torn Between
6. Gatekeeper
7. The Wreckage
8. My Own Grave
9. Take What’s Left
10. Redefined
11. Only After We’ve Fallen
12 . The Toll It Takes
ICYMI:
My Own Grave Musik Video: https://youtu.be/Q0wbyQRRQJA
Redefined Musik Video: https://youtu.be/UnQUDQpnG3M
As I Lay Dying werden im Herbst mit dem kommenden Album auf Tour kommen. In Europa werden Chelsea Grin, Unearth und Fit For A King als Support fungieren. Tickets sind ab sofort unter http://asilaydying.com/tour erhätlich.
As I Lay Dying
Shaped By Fire Tour – Latin America 2019
07.09. BR São Paulo – Tropical Butantã
08.09. BR Rio de Janeiro – Circo Voador
10.09. RA Buenos Aires – El Teatrito
12.09. RCH Santiago – Blondie
14.09. MEX Mexico City – El Plaza Condesa
15.09. CO Bogotá – Auditorio Lumiere
Shaped By Fire Tour – Europe 2019
w/ Chelsea Grin, Unearth, Fit For A King
24.09. RUS St. Petersburg – Cosmonavt*
25.09. RUS Moscow – Glavclub*
27.09. D Leipzig – Haus Auensee
28.09. D Hamburg – Sporthalle
30.09. N Oslo – Rockefeller
01.10. S Stockholm – Fryshuset Klubben
02.10. DK Copenhagen – Amager Bio
03.10. D Berlin – Columbiahalle
04.10. CZ Prague – Forum Karlín
05.10. D Munich – Zenith
06.10. A Vienna – Gasometer
07.10. H Budapest – Barba Negra
09.10. I Milan – Maggazzini Generali
10.10. CH Zurich – Volkshaus
11.10. F Grenoble – La Belle Electrique
12.10. E Barcelona – Sala Apolo
13.10. E Madrid – La Riviera
15.10. F Paris – Bataclan
16.10. B Brussels – Ancienne Belgique
17.10. NL Tilburg – 013
18.10. D Saarbrücken – E-Werk
19.10. D Cologne – Palladium
*AILD only
Shaped By Fire Tour – North America 2019
w/ After The Burial, Emmure
15.11. USA Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues
16.11. USA Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
18.11. USA Dallas, TX – House of Blues
19.11. USA Houston, TX – House of Blues
21.11. USA New Orleans, LA – House of Blues
22.11. USA Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre
23.11. USA Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore
24.11. USA Wantagh, NY – Mulcahy’s Pub and Concert Hall
25.11. USA Boston, MA – House of Blues
26.11. USA Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts
27.11. USA Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre
29.11. USA Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore
30.11. USA Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom
01.12. USA Reading, PA – Reverb
02.12. USA Cleveland, OH – House of Blues
03.12. USA Chicago, IL – House of Blues
04.12. USA Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater
06.12. USA Denver, CO – Summit
07.12. USA Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
09.12. USA Seattle, WA – El Corazón
10.12. USA Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom
11.12. USA Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades
12.12. USA Ventura, CA – The Majestic Ventura Theater
13.12. USA Los Angeles, CA – The Regent Theater *Sold Out*
14.12. USA San Diego, CA – SOMA
15.12. USA Los Angeles, CA – The Regent Theater
As I Lay Dying sind:
Tim Lambesis – vocals
Nick Hipa – guitars
Phil Sgrosso – guitars
Josh Gilbert – bass guitar & vocals
Jordan Mancino – drums
www.asilaydying.com
www.facebook.com/asilaydying
wwww.nuclearblast.de/asilaydying