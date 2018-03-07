Am 20. April 2018 wird das neue Album A Thousand Echoes der Heavy/Power Metal Band Ascendant auf CD veröffentlicht. Der Vorverkauf beginnt am 6. April 2018.

Die Arbeit am Album begann schon 2014 und endete 2017. Dabei wurden Top-Studios in Dubai und Schweden aufgesucht, um den bestmöglichen Klang zu gewährleisten.

Die 8 Songs (ohne Intro) auf A Thousand Echoes sind eine Tour de Force durch menschliche Geschichten zwischen Hoffnung und Resignation.

Mit vielen Gastmusikern (unter anderem von Cradle Of Filth) sollte sich hier eine musikalische Entdeckung erster Güte andeuten!!!

Tracklist:

1. Twilight of Eden

2. Doomsday Machine

3. Walls Between Us

4. Fog Of War

5. Morning Light

6. Land Of A Thousand Echoes

7. False Illusion

8. Tears Of His Majesty

9. At The End Of The World

Total Playing Time: 60:40 min

Line-Up:

Youmni Abou Al Zahab – vocals

Puneet Sharma – bass

Alaa Abousaada – guitars

Ashish Shetty – guitars

Aram Kalousdian – drums

Special guests:

Simon and Elias Abou Assali – Land Of Thousand Echoes

Lindsay Schoolcraft (Cradle Of Filth) – Morning Light

Hadi Sarieddine (Solo & Benevolent) – Twilight of Eden, Fog of War

www.facebook.com/ascendanttheband

