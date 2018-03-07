Am 20. April 2018 wird das neue Album A Thousand Echoes der Heavy/Power Metal Band Ascendant auf CD veröffentlicht. Der Vorverkauf beginnt am 6. April 2018.
Die Arbeit am Album begann schon 2014 und endete 2017. Dabei wurden Top-Studios in Dubai und Schweden aufgesucht, um den bestmöglichen Klang zu gewährleisten.
Die 8 Songs (ohne Intro) auf A Thousand Echoes sind eine Tour de Force durch menschliche Geschichten zwischen Hoffnung und Resignation.
Mit vielen Gastmusikern (unter anderem von Cradle Of Filth) sollte sich hier eine musikalische Entdeckung erster Güte andeuten!!!
Tracklist:
1. Twilight of Eden
2. Doomsday Machine
3. Walls Between Us
4. Fog Of War
5. Morning Light
6. Land Of A Thousand Echoes
7. False Illusion
8. Tears Of His Majesty
9. At The End Of The World
Total Playing Time: 60:40 min
Line-Up:
Youmni Abou Al Zahab – vocals
Puneet Sharma – bass
Alaa Abousaada – guitars
Ashish Shetty – guitars
Aram Kalousdian – drums
Special guests:
Simon and Elias Abou Assali – Land Of Thousand Echoes
Lindsay Schoolcraft (Cradle Of Filth) – Morning Light
Hadi Sarieddine (Solo & Benevolent) – Twilight of Eden, Fog of War
www.facebook.com/ascendanttheband