Assassin: veröffentlichen „The Swamp Thing“

Die Thrash-Legenden Assassin melden sich am 7. Februar 2020 mit ihrem neuen Album Bestia Immundis zurück!

Schaut euch das Lyric Video zur neuen digitalen Single namens The Swamp Thing an!

Bestia Immundis wurde von Marc Görtz im Nemesis Studio gemischt und von Olman V. Wiebe (a.k.a. Olman Viper) im Hertzwerk Studio gemastert. Für die Gestaltung des Frontcovers ist Dirk Freder verantwortlich.

Freut euch auf ein aggressives und eindringliches, aber auch abwechslungsreiches Album, das mit einer breiten Mischung aus Speed und Thrash Metal sowie Hardcore und Punk besticht.

Das neue Assassin Album Bestia Immundis wird als CD Digipak, limitierte Gatefold Vinyl LP sowie als Download & Stream erhältlich sein und kann hier bereits vorbestellt werden » https://lnk.to/bestiaimmundis

Assassin – Bestia Immundis

CD Digipak

1. The Swamp Thing

2. Hoch Much Can I Take?

3. No More Lies

4. Not Like You!

5. The Wall

6. Hell’s Work Done

7. The Killing Light

8. Shark Attack

9. War Song

10. Chemtrails (Part 1)

11. Chemtrails (Part 2)

Gatefold Vinyl LP

Side 1

1. The Swamp Thing

2. How Much Can I Take?

3. No More Lies

4. Not Like You!

5. The Wall

Side 2

1. Hell’s Work Is Done!

2. The Killing Light

3. Shark Attack

4. War Song

5. Chemtrails (Part 1)

6. Chemtrails (Part 2)

Assassin live

15.05.2020 DE Hamburg – Monkeys Music Club

16.05.2020 DE Berlin – FSV Blau Weiß Mahlsdorf/ Waldesruh e.V. (Metal Gods Festival)

