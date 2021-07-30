Auri: veröffentlichen neue Single & Video zu „The Valley“

The Valley ist die zweite Singleauskopplung aus dem kommenden Album II- Those We Don’t Speak Of, das am 3. September erscheinen wird. Tuomas Holopainen kommentiert den Track wie folgt:

„The Valley is an ode to homecoming. It`s about things worth a long wait, and about all the wondrous waypoints on the road. And, while you`re wandering on that road, why not write a little tune to keep you company. A tune most delicate and hard to catch, but willing to reveal itself once you`ve made your journey, and have almost reached home.“

