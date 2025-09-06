Außerwelt: veröffentlichen eindringliche neue Single „Whiteout Solace“ aus Debütalbum „Breath“

Die in Münster ansässige Post-Metal-Band Außerwelt hat einen weiteren intensiven Vorgeschmack auf ihr bevorstehendes Debütalbum Breath veröffentlicht. Das Album wird am 2. Oktober über Moment Of Collapse Records erscheinen, und die Band hat soeben ihre neue Single Whiteout Solace geteilt. Seht euch das Video hier an:

Whiteout Solace hier streamen: https://orcd.co/whiteout-solace

Der Track folgt auf die kraftvolle erste Single Old Dreams of the West und bietet eine dichte, aber melodische Reise. Zur neuen Nummer äußert sich die Band: „A compact, dense packed song, framed by a memorable melody. After the storm of up-tempo blast, tremolo guitars and d-beat/hardcore has subsided, Whiteout Solace becomes less melodic, but more heavy and dissonant at the same time. It addresses a topic that is receiving increasing attention in recent times: the human need for less mental input, a more balanced way of dealing with social media and your own emotional resources.“

