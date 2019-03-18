Awaken I Am haben ein brandneues Video für Kin veröffentlicht. Es stammt von der am 26.04.2019 erscheinenden EP The Beauty In Tragedy.

Die Kollektion von fünf Songs sind als Tribut an das zuletzt verstorbene Mitglied Connor Verner-Oakley zu sehen, und beinhaltet den vorab veröffentlichten Song/Video Dissolution, Kin und drei neue Songs, die allesamt deren ehemaligen Gitarristen gedenken.

Hier den emotionalen Clip ansehen:

“What would you say to someone who took a loved one from you if you had the chance?” fragt Drummer Luke McKenzie. “Part of dealing with the loss of our brother Connor was coming to terms that he was taken from us far too soon and the anger stemming from that. Kin was our chance to bring those emotions to the surface and say what we needed towards the responsible party.“

Um sich ein genaueres Bild von Awaken I Am zu machen, kann man den Reddit Q&A am Montag, 18.3. via ‘Ask Me Anything’ auf

www.reddit.com/r/PostHardcore/comments/b07zbz/ama_announcement_awaken_i_am_will_be_here_on/ verfolgen. (Geplant für 7PM EST (US) Montag / 9AM AEST (Australia) Dienstag.)

Ab 21.3. geht die Band als Support für Slaves mit auf Nordamerika-Tour. Am 26.4., dem Releasetag der neuen EP, geht es dann live mit der Band als Support für die Secrets weiter.

The Beauty In Tragedy Tracklist:

1 – Kin

2 – By Your Side

3 – Dissolution

4 – Indifference

5 – The Stages Of Grief

Awaken I Am

The Beauty In Tragedy

Victory / Soulfood

VÖ: 26.04.2019

www.facebook.com/awakeniam





