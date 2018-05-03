Im vergangenen Herbst veröffentlichten die Australier Awaken I Am ihr Victory Records-Debüt Blind Love.

Nach einem Wechsel am Mikrofon, erscheint nun mit Dissolution ein neuer Track, der einen neugierig auf das nächste Werk macht.

Hier könnt ihr Dissolution sehen.

Im Mai und Juni sind die fünf Jungs mit Escape The Fate und Between Kings in Australien auf Tour, bevor es ab August mit CKY, Slaves und Royal Thunder auf ausgedehnte US-Tour geht.

Weitere Infos:

Bereits ihr Debüt Shields & Crowns stürmte im heimischen Australien die iTunes-Charts.

Zudem tourten Awaken I Am rund um die Welt, u.a. mit Chiodos, Slaves, The Devil Wears Prada und Emarosa.

Blind Love wurde von Taylor Larson (From First To Last, I See Stars, Periphery) imposant produziert.

“Fresh and exhilarating, melodic and soothing, emotional and difficult with levels of storytelling grace” – NEW NOISE

“Shimmers with atmosphere, sky-high vocal hooks, and a seductive curveball” – ROCK SOUND