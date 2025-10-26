Babylon A.D.: veröffentlichen ihre zweite Single/Video „Love Is Cruel“ vom neuen Album „When The World Stops“

Babylon A.D. geben die Veröffentlichung ihrer zweiten Single Love Is Cruel aus ihrem neuen Album When The World Stops bekannt. Seht euch das Video hier an:

Der Leadsänger Derek Davis äußerte sich zu der neuen Single: „The song Love Is Cruel I had written a few years back but I had never shown it to the rest of the band. We were looking for a ballad for the new album and I presented it to the guys not knowing what their reaction would be due to the piano arrangement, something that we had never done before on an album.“

Er fügte hinzu: „To my happy surprise all the guys in the band instantly said yes „This is a Killer Track Lets Do It“! The song is about how you can be completely absorbed in someone and love them so deeply, but love is so very fragile and can be taking away so easy. The memory and pain of loosing someone in your life can make you see the world in a different light and it can wake you up or shut you down, and sometimes both. „Drifting on a memory, high above the clouded skies of blue pictures play inside my head, pieces of the time I spent with you now you’re waving goodbye, and I just want to die, Love Is Cruel„! It’s so true, love can be so cruel sometimes and we all share in the pain and suffering at one time or another in it this life.“

Derek Davis bedankte sich bei Julie Pacheco für ihr beeindruckendes Klavierspiel und erinnerte daran, dass ihr Bassist Eric Pacheco vor vier Jahren verstorben ist.

Mehr Informationen zu Babylon A.D. und ihrem neuen Album When The World Stops findet ihr hier:

Babylon A.D. online:

https://www.facebook.com/Babylonadband/

https://www.instagram.com/babylonad_/