Nach der kürzlich abgeschlossenen Nordamerika-Headliner-Tour mit At The Gates und Wolves In The Throne Room, bringen Behemoth dieses einzigartige Package nach Europa. Passend zum Tourstart veröffentlicht die Band das neue Video zum Song Ecclesia Diabolica Catholica (Regie: Grupa 13 / www.grupa13.com) vom aktuellen Ablum I Loved You At Your Darkest. Seht den Clip hier:

Orion (bass & vocals) kommentiert: „Behemoth Legions! As this Ilyayd adventure continues onwards, we want to share a new video with you! Since we began the writing process, Ecclesia Diabolica Catholica was a stand-out contender to be featured as a single and music video. As the song evolved during rehearsal and recording, it gained this lively, furious vibe…which you hear now – thus, it includes live performance elements which we’ve not done in quite some time. We are happy to work with Grupa13 once again – and once again, they showed their super-professional approach at every step of the shooting and video production. Two separate locations, hours of preparation, but it was all worth it. In absentia dei, we evangelize! Enjoy!“

Ecclesia Diabolica Evropa 2019 e.v.

Behemoth

At The Gates

Wolves In The Throne Room

10.01. D Frankfurt – Batschkapp

11.01. D Munich – TonHalle

12.01. CZ Prague – Forum Karlín

13.01. A Vienna – Arena *SOLD OUT*

15.01. CH Zurich – Komplex 457

16.01. I Milan – Alcatraz

17.01. F Lyon – Le Transbordeur

18.01. E Barcelona – Razzmatazz

19.01. E Madrid – Sala Riviera

21.01. F Toulouse – Le Bikini

22.01. F Paris – Bataclan

23.01. D Oberhausen – Turbinenhalle

24.01. D Berlin – Huxleys Neue Welt

25.01. DK Copenhagen – Vega

26.01. S Stockholm – Annexet

27.01. N Oslo – Rockefeller Music Hall

29.01. FIN Helsinki – The Circus

30.01. FIN Tampere – Pakkahuone

01.02. D Hamburg – Große Freiheit 36

02.02. NL Utrecht – TivoliVredenburg (Ronda)

03.02. B Brussels – Ancienne Belgique

04.02. LUX Esch-sur-Alzette – Rockhal

06.02. UK Bristol – Motion

07.02. UK Birmingham – O2 Institute

08.02. UK London – O2 Forum Kentish Town

09.02. UK Manchester – O2 Ritz *SOLD OUT*

10.02. IRL Dublin – Vicar Street

11.02. UK Glasgow – Queen Margaret Union

Ein wahrer Sturm von Black-Metal-Perfektion und höllischen Riffs, donnernden Schlagzeug-Kanonaden und liturgischen Chören, die an klassisches Horror-Kino erinnern machen I Loved You At Your Darkest zum bis dato dynamischsten Album der Band: extrem und radikal auf der einen Seite, aber auch die wohl rockigste Behemoth-Scheibe bislang.

Produziert wurde das Album von der Band selbst, Daniel Bergstrand (Meshuggah, In Flames) übernahm die Ko-Produktion des Schlagzeugs, Matt Hyde (Slayer, Children Of Bodom) erledigte den Mix und Tom Baker (Nine Inch Nails, Marilyn Manson) sorgte für das Mastering. Des Weiteren steuerte ein 17köpfiges polnisches Orchester, arrangiert von Jan Stoklosa, für die sinfonischen Elemente.

I Loved You At Your Darkest kann ab sofort hier vorbestellt werden.

Behemoth Line-Up:

Nergal – vocals & guitars

Orion – bass & vocals

Inferno – drums & percussion

