BEHEMOTH haben das offizielle Video zur neuen Single ‚Wolves Ov Siberia‘ (Regie: Kyle Kadow und Steven Cleavland) veröffentlicht.
Nergal dazu: „‚Wolves Ov Siberia‚ was the first song unveiled from »ILYAYD«, we began playing it on tour in May of this year – the raw energy and dynamism of the song lent itself perfectly to a live context! The studio version doesn’t lose those fundamentals and now with our added intricacies, you will be able to hear the call to Ancient times…the devil is in the detail, after all.
The video was purposefully very different from the well-recognised, Behemoth aesthetic – I wanted it to be chaotic, frenzied yet beautiful…I think this is mission accomplished and we’re really happy with the final product from Kyle Kadow and Steven Cleavland! Enjoy it!“
Produziert wurde das Album von der Band selbst, Daniel Bergstrand (MESHUGGAH, IN FLAMES) übernahm die Ko-Produktion des Schlagzeugs, Matt Hyde (SLAYER, CHILDREN OF BODOM) erledigte den Mix und Tom Baker (NINE INCH NAILS, MARILYN MANSON) sorgte für das Mastering. Des Weiteren steuerte ein 17köpfiges polnisches Orchester, arrangiert von Jan Stoklosa, für die sinfonischen Elemente.
»I Loved You At Your Darkest« kann ab sofort hier vorbestellt werden http://behemoth.lnk.to/ILYAYD – hier ist auch das Video zur ersten Single ‚God = Dog‚ (directed by Grupa 13 / http://www.grupa13.com) zu sehen.
Um das Album in verschiedenen Formaten, sowie ‚God = Dog‘ als exklusive 7″ Picture Disc vorzubestellen, surft auf: http://nblast.de/BehemothILYAYD
»I Loved You at Your Darkest« tracklisting
01. Solve
02. Wolves ov Siberia
03. God = Dog
04. Ecclesia Diabolica Catholica
05. Bartzabel
06. If Crucifixion Was Not Enough…
07. Angelvs XIII
08. Sabbath Mater
09. Havohej Pantocrator
10. Rom 5:8
11. We Are the Next 1000 Years
12. Coagvla
BEHEMOTH „Ecclesia Diabolica Evropa 2019 e.v.“ tour dates
w/ AT THE GATES, WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM
Jan. 10 – Frankfurt, Germany – Batschkapp
Jan. 11 – Munich, Germany – Tonhalle
Jan. 12 – Prague, Czech Republic – Forum Karlin
Jan. 13 – Vienna, Austria – Arena
Jan. 15 – Zurich, Switzerland – Komplex 457
Jan. 16 – Milano, Italy – Alcatraz
Jan. 17 – Lyon, France – Le Transbordeur
Jan. 18 – Barcelona, Spain – Razzmatazz
Jan. 19 – Madrid, Spain – La Riviera
Jan. 21 – Toulouse, France – Le Bikini
Jan. 22 – Paris, France – Bataclan
Jan. 23 – Oberhausen, Germany – Turbinenhalle
Jan. 24 – Berlin, Germany – Huxleys
Jan. 25 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Vega
Jan. 26 – Stockholm, Sweden – Annexet
Jan. 27 – Oslo, Norway – Rockefeller
Jan. 29 – Helsinki, Finland – The Circus
Jan. 30 – Tampere, Finland – Pakkahuone
Feb. 1 – Hamburg, Germany – Grosse Freiheit 36
Feb. 2 – Utrecht, Netherlands – Tivoli
Feb. 3 – Brussels, Belgium – AB
Feb. 4 – Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg – Rockhal
Feb. 6 – Bristol, UK – Motion
Feb. 7 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute
Feb. 8 – London, UK – O2 Forum Kentish Town
Feb. 9 – Manchester, UK – O2 Ritz
Feb. 10 – Dublin, Ireland – Vicar Street
Feb. 11 – Glasgow, UK – QM Union
BEHEMOTH line-up:
Nergal – vocals & guitars
Orion – bass & vocals
Inferno – drums & percussion
