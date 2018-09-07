BEHEMOTH haben das offizielle Video zur neuen Single ‚Wolves Ov Siberia‘ (Regie: Kyle Kadow und Steven Cleavland) veröffentlicht.

Nergal dazu: „‚Wolves Ov Siberia‚ was the first song unveiled from »ILYAYD«, we began playing it on tour in May of this year – the raw energy and dynamism of the song lent itself perfectly to a live context! The studio version doesn’t lose those fundamentals and now with our added intricacies, you will be able to hear the call to Ancient times…the devil is in the detail, after all.

The video was purposefully very different from the well-recognised, Behemoth aesthetic – I wanted it to be chaotic, frenzied yet beautiful…I think this is mission accomplished and we’re really happy with the final product from Kyle Kadow and Steven Cleavland! Enjoy it!“

ICYMI:

Interview webisode 1 (‚God=Dog‘): https://youtu.be/pxmijeqkFiU

Interview webisode 2 (cover/artwork): https://youtu.be/x9SrlcbJ3II

Produziert wurde das Album von der Band selbst, Daniel Bergstrand (MESHUGGAH, IN FLAMES) übernahm die Ko-Produktion des Schlagzeugs, Matt Hyde (SLAYER, CHILDREN OF BODOM) erledigte den Mix und Tom Baker (NINE INCH NAILS, MARILYN MANSON) sorgte für das Mastering. Des Weiteren steuerte ein 17köpfiges polnisches Orchester, arrangiert von Jan Stoklosa, für die sinfonischen Elemente.

»I Loved You At Your Darkest« kann ab sofort hier vorbestellt werden http://behemoth.lnk.to/ILYAYD – hier ist auch das Video zur ersten Single ‚God = Dog‚ (directed by Grupa 13 / http://www.grupa13.com) zu sehen.

Um das Album in verschiedenen Formaten, sowie ‚God = Dog‘ als exklusive 7″ Picture Disc vorzubestellen, surft auf: http://nblast.de/BehemothILYAYD

»I Loved You at Your Darkest« tracklisting

01. Solve

02. Wolves ov Siberia

03. God = Dog

04. Ecclesia Diabolica Catholica

05. Bartzabel

06. If Crucifixion Was Not Enough…

07. Angelvs XIII

08. Sabbath Mater

09. Havohej Pantocrator

10. Rom 5:8

11. We Are the Next 1000 Years

12. Coagvla

BEHEMOTH „Ecclesia Diabolica Evropa 2019 e.v.“ tour dates

w/ AT THE GATES, WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM

Jan. 10 – Frankfurt, Germany – Batschkapp

Jan. 11 – Munich, Germany – Tonhalle

Jan. 12 – Prague, Czech Republic – Forum Karlin

Jan. 13 – Vienna, Austria – Arena

Jan. 15 – Zurich, Switzerland – Komplex 457

Jan. 16 – Milano, Italy – Alcatraz

Jan. 17 – Lyon, France – Le Transbordeur

Jan. 18 – Barcelona, Spain – Razzmatazz

Jan. 19 – Madrid, Spain – La Riviera

Jan. 21 – Toulouse, France – Le Bikini

Jan. 22 – Paris, France – Bataclan

Jan. 23 – Oberhausen, Germany – Turbinenhalle

Jan. 24 – Berlin, Germany – Huxleys

Jan. 25 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Vega

Jan. 26 – Stockholm, Sweden – Annexet

Jan. 27 – Oslo, Norway – Rockefeller

Jan. 29 – Helsinki, Finland – The Circus

Jan. 30 – Tampere, Finland – Pakkahuone

Feb. 1 – Hamburg, Germany – Grosse Freiheit 36

Feb. 2 – Utrecht, Netherlands – Tivoli

Feb. 3 – Brussels, Belgium – AB

Feb. 4 – Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg – Rockhal

Feb. 6 – Bristol, UK – Motion

Feb. 7 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute

Feb. 8 – London, UK – O2 Forum Kentish Town

Feb. 9 – Manchester, UK – O2 Ritz

Feb. 10 – Dublin, Ireland – Vicar Street

Feb. 11 – Glasgow, UK – QM Union

BEHEMOTH line-up:

Nergal – vocals & guitars

Orion – bass & vocals

Inferno – drums & percussion

