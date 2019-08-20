Being As An Ocean: Neuer Song „Find Our Way“ / Verkünden Tourdaten / Neues Album am 13.09.

Being As An Ocean veröffentlichen mit Find Our Way eine brandneue Single. Der Track kann hier gestreamt werden:

Frontmann Joel Quartuccio kommentiert:

„The point of carrying on in this world is the living out of joy and purpose (essential elements in a person’s life) for one’s self and the cultivation of them in our communities. I believe that community, another essential element in life, is something that we are all built for and deserving of. We have always held each other so close as friends in this band and understand the importance of leaning into the support of loved ones. This song is a reminder to keep the faith and trust the goodness and strength of those you keep close. The music community became the biggest joy in my life and informed my purpose, so if this song uplifts at least one music-lover, then it’s done its job.“

Find Our Way entstammt dem Album Proxy: An A.N.I.M.O. Story, das am 13. September über das bandeigene Label erscheint. Die Aufnahmen leitete Produzent Zakk Cervini (Blink-182, Poppy, Halsey). Zuvor veröffentlichten die US-Amerikaner mit Play Pretend (Video) einen ersten Vorboten.

Zusätzlich kündigt das Quartett eine ausgedehnte EU-Headline-Tour an. Die Daten in der Übersicht:

12.11.2019: München, Backstage

13.11.2019: Nürnberg, Z-Bau

14.11.2019: Wien (AT), Grelle Forelle

17.11.2019: Berlin, Lido

18.11.2019: Leipzig, Conne Island

19.11.2019: Hamburg, Knust

24.11.2019: Münster, Sputnikhalle

26.11.2019: Karlsruhe, Substage

(Booking: Kingstar)

