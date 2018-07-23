Blues/Rock/Soul Gitarrist, Sänger und Songwriter Ben Poole wird am 14. September sein neues Studioalbum Anytime You Need Me via Manhaton Records veröffentlichen. Anytime You Need Me wurde im Superfly Studios in Ollerton, Nottinghamshire aufgenommen und von Wayne Proctor produziert. “It was an absolute joy to work again with Wayne,” sagt Ben. “He has a great ear and knows me well as an artist, and the result is amazing.”
“F***ing amazing!” – Jeff Beck
“So amazing!” – Beth Hart
“Killer!” – Kenny Wayne Shepherd
Das Album ist ein melting pot aus Rock, Blues und Soul, mit einer Prise Pop Sensibilität. Ben war bereit harte Gitarren wieder mehr in den Vordergrund zu stellen, als auf seinem letzten Album Time Has Come. Er wollte sich wieder mehr als Künstler in den Fokus setzen und hielt das Team um sich herum klein. Das Album schrieb er zusammen mit Wayne Proctor und Steve Wright.
“We basically locked ourselves away regularly over a period of around six months at a studio in the hills of North Wales writing and demoing the majority of the tunes on this album from scratch”, sagt Ben. “It’s the first time I’ve worked in this way and, though it was challenging to force myself to conjure a creative mind-set on cue when in a room with two other songwriters whom I’d never written with before, I think the results are really rewarding. I’m extremely proud of this album. This is who I am.”
Mit seiner Band wird Ben Poole im Oktober und November das neue Album auch hierzulande vorstellen:
13/09 AT WIEN Reigen
14/09 AT VELDEN Bluesiana
17/09 AT SALZBURG Rockhouse
18/09 AT LINZ Tuesday the Bluesday
01/11 CH RUBIGEN Mühle Hunziken
02/11 CH NYON Bar de la Ferme
07/11 DE WETZLAR Franzis
08/11 DE ERFURT Museumskeller
10/11 DE WINTERBACH Strandbar 51
11/11 DE HELMBRECHTS Textilmuseum (Sold out!)
12/11 DE HELMBRECHTS Textilmueseum (Additional show added!)
14/11 DE HAMBURG Downtown Bluesclub
15/11 DE KIEL Räucherei
16/11 DE ZÜLPICH Live Proberaum
17/11 DE DORTMUND Blue Notez Club
18/11 DE RHEDE Blues Rhede
Guitars, Vocals: Ben Poole
Drums: Wayne Proctor
Bass: Beau Barnard
Hammond, Wurlitzer, Piano, Synth: Ross Stanley
Backing Vocals: Ben Poole