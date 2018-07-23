Blues/Rock/Soul Gitarrist, Sänger und Songwriter Ben Poole wird am 14. September sein neues Studioalbum Anytime You Need Me via Manhaton Records veröffentlichen. Anytime You Need Me wurde im Superfly Studios in Ollerton, Nottinghamshire aufgenommen und von Wayne Proctor produziert. “It was an absolute joy to work again with Wayne,” sagt Ben. “He has a great ear and knows me well as an artist, and the result is amazing.”

“F***ing amazing!” – Jeff Beck

“So amazing!” – Beth Hart

“Killer!” – Kenny Wayne Shepherd

Das Album ist ein melting pot aus Rock, Blues und Soul, mit einer Prise Pop Sensibilität. Ben war bereit harte Gitarren wieder mehr in den Vordergrund zu stellen, als auf seinem letzten Album Time Has Come. Er wollte sich wieder mehr als Künstler in den Fokus setzen und hielt das Team um sich herum klein. Das Album schrieb er zusammen mit Wayne Proctor und Steve Wright.

“We basically locked ourselves away regularly over a period of around six months at a studio in the hills of North Wales writing and demoing the majority of the tunes on this album from scratch”, sagt Ben. “It’s the first time I’ve worked in this way and, though it was challenging to force myself to conjure a creative mind-set on cue when in a room with two other songwriters whom I’d never written with before, I think the results are really rewarding. I’m extremely proud of this album. This is who I am.”

Mit seiner Band wird Ben Poole im Oktober und November das neue Album auch hierzulande vorstellen:

13/09 AT WIEN Reigen

14/09 AT VELDEN Bluesiana

17/09 AT SALZBURG Rockhouse

18/09 AT LINZ Tuesday the Bluesday

01/11 CH RUBIGEN Mühle Hunziken

02/11 CH NYON Bar de la Ferme

07/11 DE WETZLAR Franzis

08/11 DE ERFURT Museumskeller

10/11 DE WINTERBACH Strandbar 51

11/11 DE HELMBRECHTS Textilmuseum (Sold out!)

12/11 DE HELMBRECHTS Textilmueseum (Additional show added!)

14/11 DE HAMBURG Downtown Bluesclub

15/11 DE KIEL Räucherei

16/11 DE ZÜLPICH Live Proberaum

17/11 DE DORTMUND Blue Notez Club

18/11 DE RHEDE Blues Rhede

Guitars, Vocals: Ben Poole

Drums: Wayne Proctor

Bass: Beau Barnard

Hammond, Wurlitzer, Piano, Synth: Ross Stanley

Backing Vocals: Ben Poole

