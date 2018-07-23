Pure Steel Records veröffentlicht einen Trailer für das Album Commander Of Pain des grossartigen Allstar Projektes Schubert In Rock rund um die österreichische Rocklegende Klaus Schubert. Der Trailer beinhaltet kurze Ausschnitte aus folgenden Songs:

1. Emphaty with special guest: Jeff Scott Soto (Sons Of Apollo, Journey, Trans-Siberian Orchestra) – vocals

2. Burning Heart with special guest: Marc Storace (Krokus) – vocals

3. Too Late with special guest: Dan McCafferty (former frontman of Nazareth) – vocals

4. Little Boy with Walt Stuefer (No Bros – vocals)

5. World With No Tomorrow with special guest: Carl Sentance (Nazareth) – vocals; Jennifer Batten (Michael Jackson, Jeff Beck) – guitar solo

6. On The Line with special guest: Michael Vescera (Y. J. Malmsteen, Loudness) – vocals

7. My Name Is Judas with special guest: Doogie White (Rainbow, Michael Schenker) – vocals; Don Airey (Deep Purple) – keyboards

Line-Up Hauptband:

Klaus Schubert – guitars

Walt Stuefer – vocals

Andy Marberger – bass

Bernhard Welz – drums

Andy J. Brunner – keyboards

Video: YOD Multimedia – Metal Video Maker

https://www.facebook.com/yodmultimedia/

www.facebook.com/SchubertInRock/

