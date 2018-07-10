Falls ihr es verpasst habt – Black Fast veröffentlichen diesen Freitag den 13. ihr neues Album Spectre Of Ruin und lassen noch einmal einen weiteren Song aus dem Album auf euch los.

„Husk was the last song to come together just as we started recording this album,“ erklärt die Band. „It’s a little different from the rest of the songs and we knew right away it had to be the closer. Plus, it has a fucking slide solo.“

Black Fast aus St. Louis haben heute ihre zweite Single Silhouette Ursurper veröffentlicht!

„Silhouette Usurper was one of the first songs we finished for this new record,“ erklärt Frontmann und Gitarrist Aaron Akin. „Compared to our other songs, this is most song-liest of songs we have written. One of the riffs is called ‚Jammer.‘ Jam it immediately.“

Mit Cloak Of Lies lieferten sie bereits einen ersten Vorgeschmack auf ihr neues Album Spectre Of Ruin.

Spectre Of Ruin wird am Freitag den 13. Juli via Entertainment One erscheinen. Wie schon der Vorgänger Terms Of Surrender von 2015 wurde das Album in den Mana Studios in St. Petersburg Florida zusammen mit Erik Rutan aufgenommen. Der Hate Eternal Frontmann und ex-Morbid Angel Gitarrist ist bekannt dafür Alben von Bands wie Cannibal Corpse, Goatwhore oder Six Feet Under produziert zu haben. Black Fast präsentieren auf dem Album fokussierten Neo-Thrash und progressiven Death getränkten Metal auf Höchstniveau.

Wie Sänger Aaron Akin einmal zusammengefasst hat: “We’ve pushed our chips all-in since the beginning. We threw caution to the wind. We’re playing metal. We don’t really give a shit about ‘making it.’”

Die Musik ist ein pulsierender Soundtrack zum Fall der Gesellschafft. Die Mission der Band ist einfach: champion musical aggression, bark at the moon, raise a fist and headbang like there’s no tomorrow.

Tracklist Black Fast – Spectre Of Ruin:

1. Cloak Of Lies

2. Silhouette Usurper

3. Scarecrow And Spectre

4. Phantom I Am

5. Mist Of Ruin

6. Temple Of Leviathan

7. Famine Angel

8. Crescent Aberration

9. Husk

Kommentare

