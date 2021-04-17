Black Orchid Empire: teilen Livesessionvideo zu „Motorcade“

Das britische Rock-Triozeigt eine neue Live Session zum Song. Der Titel ist die dritte und finale Videosingle aus derdie ab sofort überdigital verfügbar ist. Die Live-EP enthält einen Song von jedem ihrer von Kritikern gefeierten Studioalben, aufgenommen in einer natürlichen Umgebung – dem Aufnahme- und Proberaum der Band, in dem so viele ihrer monströsen Riffs entstanden sind.

Black Orchid Empire Gitarrist und Sänger Paul Visser zur EP:

„Playing live in front of an audience is always an incredible experience, but much of our music was created in a more personal and isolated place. Filming three of our favourite songs in the room in which so many of them were written, thrashed out and recorded was an amazing experience which we we can’t wait to share!“