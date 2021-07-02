The Five Hundred: veröffentlichen Single & Video „Walls Of Jericho“

Die britische Metalcore-Band The Five Hundred hat mit Walls Of Jericho eine neue Single, samt Musikvideo, veröffentlicht. Als Special Guest mit dabei ist Cabal’s Andreas Bjulver. Andreas über die Zusammenarbeit: „My band Cabal is on the same label as the boys in The Five Hundred, so they’ve been on my radar for a while now and I really like what they do, so when they asked me to jump on a track with them, it was an absolute no-brainer for me.“

Walls Of Jericho ist die inzwischen vierte Single aus dem neuen Studioalbum A World On Fire, das am 30. Juli 2021 über Long Branch Records erscheint.

The Five Hundred über die neue Single Walls Of Jericho:

„It’s fair to say that not a single one of us in the band is religious, but the biblical battle of Jericho bears some significance… in that it reminds us that our enemy cannot be defeated with physical weapons, but rather by a crowd of loud voices.“