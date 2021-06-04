The Five Hundred: veröffentlichen Single & Video „Our Demise“

Die britische Metalcore-Band The Five Hundred hat mit Our Demise eine neue Single, samt Musikvideo, veröffentlicht. Es ist die inzwischen dritte Single aus dem neuen Studioalbum A World On Fire, das am 30. Juli 2021 über Long Branch Records erscheint.

The Five Hundred über die neue Single Our Demise:

„I remember reading a paper about how people can pass away simply because they’ve given up. Life has beaten them and they feel defeat is inescapable. It was a study by researchers about the “clinical markers” for ‚give-up-itis‘, a crude term used to describe what is known medically as psychogenic death. It usually follows a trauma from which a person thinks there is no escape, making death seem like the only rational outcome. If not arrested, death usually occurs three weeks after the first stage of withdrawal. The researcher quoted: „Psychogenic death is real. It isn’t suicide, it isn’t linked to depression, but the act of giving up on life and dying usually within days, is a very real condition often linked to severe trauma.

It’s a subject matter that triggers thoughts, perhaps analogously, that we are experiencing a societal or ecological version of this. We have given up on ourselves, and we have just accepted that this is the only, inevitable conclusion, to fade away, wide-eyed and hopeless.

As a society we swing from the opposite ends of the pendulum, of environmental activism, which society bizarrely labels as ‘extremism” to the flaccid apathy of “middle-of-the-road Joe Public”, who questions whether any of this is even real. We don’t need two polar opposites to war with each other, we need the middle ground to get the fuck in the water and learn to swim. We haven’t decided if this song is about fighting on or giving up… I guess we’ll let the listener decide…“

A World On Fire Tracklist:

1. Black Dogs

2. The Rising Tide

3. Our Demise

4. The Warmth

5. Walls Of Jericho feat. Andreas Bjulver

6. Your Apocalypse feat. Jeremy Gomez

7. With Scars

8. Our Curse

9. Agony

10. A World On Fire

Aggressiv und doch euphorisch, ermächtigend und gleichzeitig anziehend – The Five Hundred sind bekannt dafür, Widrigkeiten zu überwinden und jede Bühne zu erobern, auf der sie spielen. Ihr von der Kritik gefeiertes Debütalbum Bleed Red erzählt die Geschichte einer Band, die mit dem Tourette-Syndrom, Zwangsstörung und Drogensucht kämpft. Jetzt ist es an der Zeit mitzuteilen, wie sich The Five Hundred durch ihre Laster gekämpft haben und als Sieger daraus hervorgingen. Nach erfolgreichen Touren durch Großbritannien, Osteuropa sowie einem Auftritt beim renommierten Download Festival in 2019, meldet sich das Quintett nun, wütender denn je, mit einem neuen Album zurück.

Das neue Album A World On Fire behandelt verschiedene Aspekte einer generationsbestimmenden Krise, von der Flut bis zum Ursprung, ein passender Soundtrack zu allem was noch vor uns liegt.

https://www.facebook.com/wearethefivehundred