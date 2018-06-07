Black Peaks haben sich für dieses Jahr einiges vorgenommen – allem voran den Release ihres zweiten Albums All That Divides am 5. Oktober bei Rise Records / BMG / ADA Warner! Produziert wurde es vom Grammy Award-Gewinner Adrian Bushby, der bereits mit Muse und den Foo Fighters gearbeitet hat.

Frontmann Will Gardner:

„We were writing the song against the backdrop of a lot of uncertainty with regards to personal and political identity. We were out on tour in Mainland Europe in mid-2016, during a period where we as British Citizens felt like decisions being made on behalf of our Home did not represent us. There is a uneasy feeling of severance that happens when you are not physically at home during a time of transformation. Our feelings of disconnection and division from our country and it’s people, coupled with tour-fatigue and cabin fever, made for some of the most difficult times we have experienced, as a band, as friends, and as people.

Lyrically at least, this album represents the fear of a future where freedom is restricted. Over the last two years, we as a band have been incredibly lucky to have been able to travel accross Europe and play our music. The fact this happened to take place during a period where various political changes, at home and abroad, made us focus a lot about the freedom and right to travel. We have seen people, families, relationships and countries divided by conflict and political upheaval, and our reaction to this is a core lyrical theme running through the album.“