Between The Buried And Me gehören zu den innovativsten Progressive-Metal-Bands, was sich allein dadurch zeigt, dass sie auch nach 15 Jahren noch immer im Songwriting experimentieren und neue Dinge ausprobieren. Anfang März haben die fünf Herren den ersten Teil ihres zweiteiligen Konzeptalbums veröffentlicht – am 13. Juli wollen sie mit Automata II (Sumerian Records / ADA Warner) nachlegen.

Sänger Tommy Rogers:

„Holding our tongues for Automata II was challenging. We worked so hard on these songs and finally we get to release the other half of this material to the world! I think this is some of the best material we’ve ever released. It’s a result of everything we’ve been striving for up to this point. There are plenty of twists/turns and bizarre moments, but there is also a lot of beauty in the music and the story. Automata is now complete and our antagonist found his version of home and peace. We are all in this together.“

Bassist Dan Briggs:

„Automata II sees us at our most dynamic and most creative. It feels like turning a page into a whole new terrain and us working all these years together to arrive at this point. It’s quirky, adventurous, melodic, dark and full of theatrics.“