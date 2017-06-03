Am 14. Juli werden die Hardcorepioniere BLOODCLOT – bestehend aus John Joseph (Cro-Mags), Todd Youth (Warzone, Murphy’s Law), Joey Castillo (ex-Queens of the Stone Age, Blast!) und Nick Oliveri (ex-Queens of the Stone Age, Dwarves) – endlich ihr neues Album ‚Up In Arms‚ via Metal Blade Records veröffentlichen. Heute veröffentlicht die Band gemeinsam mit Metal Hammer das Video zum Albumtrack ‚Kali‘, welchen ihr euch hier ansehen könnt: metal-hammer.de

Einen weiteren Vorgeschmack auf ‚Up In Arms‚ bietet der Titeltrack, welchen ihr euch hier anhören könnt: metalblade.com/bloodclot – dort könnt ihr das Album auch in den folgenden Formaten vorbestellen:

–CD

–black vinyl + album download card

–blue vinyl + album download card (limited to 300 copies)

–white/black splatter vinyl + album download card (limited to 200 copies)

–golden yellow vinyl + album download card (limited to 100 copies – CoreTex exclusive)

–red vinyl + album download card (limited to 200 copies – Green Hell exclusive)

–white vinyl + album download card (limited to 120 copies – USA exclusive)

* exclusive bundles with a shirt, plus digital options are also available!

Der intuitive Kitzel und belebende Geist des Hardcore in seiner reinsten Form sind unvergleichlich. John Joseph weiß das als Frontmann der New Yorker Hardcore-Kings Cro-Mags nur zu gut, und mit ‚Up In Arms‚ reichen er und seine Mitstreiter bei BLOODCLOT furiose Songs ein, die in jeder Hinsicht voll einschlagen. „Wir machen in dieser Band, was wir schon immer getan haben: alles geben„, erklärt er unumwunden. „Wir arbeiten hart und haben viel zu sagen. Sieh dich nur auf der Welt um, die Leute haben die Schnauze voll von der Obrigkeit. Die zerstört den Planeten und tötet Millionen, um Profit zu schlagen, worauf wir mit einer einfachen Formel reagieren: Wut und angewandtes Wissen erzielen Ergebnisse. Nicht bloß meckern, sondern etwas bewegen.“

‚Up In Arms‚ track-listing

1. Up in Arms

2. Fire

3. Manic

4. Kill the Beast

5. Prayer

6. Siva / Rudra

7. Soldiers of the New Babylon

8. Kali

9. Slow Kill Genocide

10. Slipping into Darkness

11. Life As One

12. You’ll Be the Death of Me

BLOODCLOT tour dates

w/ Negative Approach

July 14 – Amityville, NY – Revolution Bar and Music Hall

July 15 – Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts

July 16 – Washington DC – DC9

July 18 – Virginia Beach, VA – Shaka’s

July 19 – Baltimore, MD – Ottobar

July 20 – Belmar, NJ – Paul’s Tavern

July 21 – Brooklyn, NY – Saint Vitus

July 23 – Buffalo, NY – Studio at the Waiting Room

July 25 – Pittsburgh, PA – Cattivo

July 26 – Cleveland, OH – Now That’s Class

July 27 – Cincinnati, OH – Northside Yacht Club

July 28 – Detroit, MI – The Magic Stick

July 29 – Chicago, IL – Cobra Lounge

July 30 – St. Louis, MO – Blueberry Hill

Aug. 1 – Denver, CO – Marquis Theater

Aug. 3 – San Francisco, CA – Thee Parkside

Aug. 4 – Los Angeles, CA – The Echoplex w/ Nails, Final Conflict

Aug. 5 – Santa Ana, CA – The Constellation Room w/ Nails, Final Conflict

Aug. 6 – San Diego, CA – Brick by Brick w/ Nails, Final Conflict

BLOODCLOT line-up:

John Joseph (Cro-Mags) – Vocals

Todd Youth (Warzone, Murphy’s Law) – Guitars

Nick Oliveri (ex-Queens of the Stone Age, Dwarves) – Bass

Joey Castillo (ex-Queens of the Stone Age, Blast!) – Drums

Quelle: www.metalblade.com

