Bolt Thrower: ‚Mercenary‘, ‚Honour-Valour-Pride‘ und ‚Those Once Loyal‘ LP Reissues ab sofort von Metal Blade Records erhältlich

Am 22. Januar werden Bolt Thrower LP Reissues ihrer Metal Blade Klassiker Mercenary, Honour-Valour-Pride und Those Once Loyal via Metal Blade Records veröffentlichen. Bestellt euch jetzt eure Kopien hier vor:

–USA: indiemerch.com

–EU: eu.kingsroadmerch.com

–UK: eyesoremerch.com

Diese Versionen sind erhältlich:

Mercenary formats:

– 180g black vinyl

– snow slush white marbled vinyl (limited to 1100 copies)

– autumn orange marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 500 copies)

– white w/ blue splatter vinyl (Kings Road exclusive – limited to 200 copies)

– white / grey melt vinyl (Kings Road exclusive – limited to 100 copies)

– mustard / olive marbled vinyl (Eyesore exclusive – limited to 100 copies)

Honour-Valour-Pride formats:

– 180g black vinyl

– clear ‚armory‘ green marbled vinyl (limited to 1100 copies)

– ‚battery‘ olive khaki marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 500 copies)

– orange w/ green splatter vinyl (Kings Road exclusive – limited to 200 copies)

– green w/ yellow splatter vinyl (Kings Road exclusive – limited to 100 copies)

– clear light green smoke vinyl (Eyesore exclusive – limited to 100 copies)

Those Once Loyal formats:

– 180g black vinyl

– oakwood brown marbled vinyl (limited to 1100 copies)

– yellow ochre marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 500 copies)

– gold / black dust vinyl (Kings Road exclusive – limited to 200 copies)

– clear beige w/ white splatter vinyl (Kings Road exclusive – limited to 100 copies)

– sandy beige marbled vinyl (Eyesore exclusive – limited to 100 copies)

– clear w/ gold splatter vinyl (US exclusive)

Mercenary Tracklist:

SIDE A

1. Zeroed

2. Laid to Waste

3. Return from Chaos

4. Mercenary

SIDE B

5. To the Last…

6. Powder Burns

7. Behind Enemy Lines

8. No Guts, No Glory

9. Sixth Chapter

Honour Valour Pride Tracklist:

SIDE A

1. Contact – Wait Out

2. Inside the Wire

3. Honour

SIDE B

4. Suspect Hostile

5. 7th Offensive

SIDE C

6. Valour

7. K-Machine

8. A Hollow Truce

SIDE D

9. Pride

10. Covert Ascension

Those Once Loyal Tracklist:

SIDE A

1. At First Light

2. Entrenched

3. The Killchain

4. Granite Wall

5. Those Once Loyal

SIDE B

6. Anti-Tank (Dead Armour)

7. Last Stand of Humanity

8. Salvo

9. When Cannons Fade

10. A Symbol of Eight (Bonus Track)

Bolt Thrower online:

http://www.boltthrower.com

Quelle: Metal Blade Records