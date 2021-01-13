Bolt Thrower: ‚Mercenary‘, ‚Honour-Valour-Pride‘ und ‚Those Once Loyal‘ LP Reissues ab sofort von Metal Blade Records erhältlich

Am 22. Januar werden Bolt Thrower LP Reissues ihrer Metal Blade Klassiker Mercenary, Honour-Valour-Pride und Those Once Loyal via Metal Blade Records veröffentlichen. Bestellt euch jetzt eure Kopien hier vor:
Diese Versionen sind erhältlich:
Mercenary formats:
– 180g black vinyl
– snow slush white marbled vinyl (limited to 1100 copies)
– autumn orange marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 500 copies)
– white w/ blue splatter vinyl (Kings Road exclusive – limited to 200 copies)
– white / grey melt vinyl (Kings Road exclusive – limited to 100 copies)
– mustard / olive marbled vinyl (Eyesore exclusive – limited to 100 copies)
Honour-Valour-Pride formats:
– 180g black vinyl
– clear ‚armory‘ green marbled vinyl (limited to 1100 copies)
– ‚battery‘ olive khaki marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 500 copies)
– orange w/ green splatter vinyl (Kings Road exclusive – limited to 200 copies)
– green w/ yellow splatter vinyl (Kings Road exclusive – limited to 100 copies)
– clear light green smoke vinyl (Eyesore exclusive – limited to 100 copies)
Those Once Loyal formats:
– 180g black vinyl
– oakwood brown marbled vinyl (limited to 1100 copies)
– yellow ochre marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 500 copies)
– gold / black dust vinyl (Kings Road exclusive – limited to 200 copies)
– clear beige w/ white splatter vinyl (Kings Road exclusive – limited to 100 copies)
– sandy beige marbled vinyl (Eyesore exclusive – limited to 100 copies)
– clear w/ gold splatter vinyl (US exclusive)
Mercenary Tracklist:
SIDE A
1. Zeroed
2. Laid to Waste
3. Return from Chaos
4. Mercenary
SIDE B
5. To the Last…
6. Powder Burns
7. Behind Enemy Lines
8. No Guts, No Glory
9. Sixth Chapter
Honour Valour Pride Tracklist:
SIDE A
1. Contact – Wait Out
2. Inside the Wire
3. Honour
SIDE B
4. Suspect Hostile
5. 7th Offensive
SIDE C
6. Valour
7. K-Machine
8. A Hollow Truce
SIDE D
9. Pride
10. Covert Ascension
Those Once Loyal Tracklist:
SIDE A
1. At First Light
2. Entrenched
3. The Killchain
4. Granite Wall
5. Those Once Loyal
SIDE B
6. Anti-Tank (Dead Armour)
7. Last Stand of Humanity
8. Salvo
9. When Cannons Fade
10. A Symbol of Eight (Bonus Track)
Bolt Thrower online:
Quelle: Metal Blade Records