Bonfire: veröffentlichen neuen Song/Video „Lost All Control“

Bassist Ronnie Parkes kommentiert die neue Single: „Lost All Control is a powerful song with some great performances throughout the track and very melodic. It talks about the isolation and the disconnection of reality that people with mental illness sometimes have to deal with. One of my favourites off the new album Higher Ground.“

Seht euch das Video zu Lost All Control hier an:

Gitarrist Hans Ziller drückt seine Begeisterung für das neue Album aus: „The new Bonfire album is a masterpiece. Bonfire has reinvented themselves with Higher Ground, never neglecting their virtues – fat hard guitars, incredible solos, great choir passages and stirring vocals. The band plays as one and is at its best.“

Higher Ground ist ein neues Lebenskapitel für Bonfire und die erste Veröffentlichung unter den Fittichen von Frontiers Records.

Mehr Infos zu Bonfire und ihrem kommenden Album Higher Ground findet ihr hier:

Bonfire sind:

Hans Ziller – Gitarre

Dyan Mair – Gesang

Frank Pané – Gitarre

Ronnie Parkes – Bassgitarre

Fabio Alessandrini – Schlagzeug

Bonfire online:

Website

Facebook

Instagram