Borknagar: veröffentlichen neue Single/Video „Moon“

Die norwegischen Pioniere des Avantgarde/Progressive Black Metal Borknagar veröffentlichen ihr kommendes, monumentales 12. Studioalbum Fall weltweit noch in diesem Monat, am 23. Februar 2024, über ihren langjährigen Labelpartner Century Media Records.

Dienstag wurde die dritte Single aus dem kommenden Fall-Album veröffentlicht. Seht euch Moon in einem atemberaubenden animierten Clip hier an, der von dem Künstler Costin Chioreanu / Twilight13Media erstellt wurde:

Øystein G. Brun sagt über Moon: „Hi all! We are extremely proud to present you with the third single Moon from our upcoming album Fall. Moon is written by ICS Vortex and adds yet another step to our always evolving musical adventure. As with Up North, we are thrilled to be able to work with our friend Costin Chioreanu / Twilight 13 Media once again for a profound and sophisticated visual completion of the song. We sincerely hope you enjoy the song/video as much as we do! We truly love it!“

Videograf Costin Chioreanu – der auch das oben zu sehende Artwork der Single entworfen hat – fügte Folgendes über seine Arbeit am Moon-Video hinzu: „When I am working with a band with a respectful fanbase who have very high expectations, the pressure over the shoulders is of course more intense than any other daily project. But when it also is the second collaboration with a band like that – a few years ago I already illustrated the song Up North for Borknagar – the pressure gets at least double. I am extremely grateful to these amazing musicians and also Century Media for trusting my skills unconditionally, as this is the drug which keeps me high on bringing into this dimension such unique manifestations of visual art as the animation video I created for Moon. Feeling also very connected with the theme of the song, being at a time in my life completely drowned in the surreal nectar of this type of poem, I could dress it honorably into the right images. I think this video is pushing by all means the limits of heavy metal aesthetics into a new and fresh fruitful zone.“

Fall kann man hier vorbestellen: https://borknagar.lnk.to/Fall

Borknagar Line-Up:

ICS Vortex – Bass, Gesang & Chöre

Lars A. Nedland – Keyboards, Gesang und Chöre

Øystein G. Brun – Gitarren

Bjørn Dugstad Rønnow – Schlagzeug and Percussion

Jostein Thomassen – Gitarren

Borknagar online:

http://www.borknagar.com

http://www.facebook.com/borknagarofficial

https://www.instagram.com/borknagar