Burning Q Festival 2020: Wasserstandsmeldung

Für das Burning Q Festival 2020 sind mittlerweile 12 von 22 Bands bestätigt.

Die nächste Bandankündigung kommt am 01.11.

Die Early Cow-Tickets sind nur noch neun Tage, bis zum 31.10.19, erhältlich.

Das Burning Q Festival ist auf 999 Tickets limitiert.

Tickets bekommt ihr unter: http://tickets.burningq.de/

24.-25.07.2020 Burning Q Festival 2020 u.a. mit:

Crone, Endseeker, Excrementory Grindfuckers, Fragments of Unbecoming, God Dethroned, Horrorscope, Motorowl, Savage Messiah, Terrorblade, Verheerer, Victorius, Wayward Dawn

