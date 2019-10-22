Burning Q Festival 2020: Wasserstandsmeldung

Für das Burning Q Festival 2020 sind mittlerweile 12 von 22 Bands bestätigt.
Die nächste Bandankündigung kommt am 01.11.
Die Early Cow-Tickets sind nur noch neun Tage, bis zum 31.10.19, erhältlich.
Das Burning Q Festival ist auf 999 Tickets limitiert.
Tickets bekommt ihr unter: http://tickets.burningq.de/
24.-25.07.2020 Burning Q Festival 2020 u.a. mit:
Crone, Endseeker, Excrementory Grindfuckers, Fragments of Unbecoming, God Dethroned, Horrorscope, Motorowl, Savage Messiah, Terrorblade, Verheerer, Victorius, Wayward Dawn