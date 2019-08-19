Call Of Charon: offizielles Video zu „Illusive Savior“ online

Ein weiterer Song vom kommenden Call Of Charons Debütalbum Plaguebearer – das am 1. November bei Massacre Records erscheint – ist ab heute verfügbar! Das offizielle Video zu Illusive Savior kann man sich hier ansehen:

Bereits vor 3 Wochen erschien die erste Single, Misery (The Plaguebearer) feat. CJ McMahon von Thy Art Is Murder. Das passende Lyric Video ist auf https://youtu.be/2tsMf4xauFo verfügbar.

Plaguebearer wurde von Zack Ohren / Castle Ultimate Productions gemischt und gemastert. Scotty Bates hat das Frontcover des Albums gestaltet. CJ McMahon von Thy Art Is Murder, Frankie Palmeri von Emmure und Henri Sattler von God Dethroned sind auf dem Album als Gastmusiker vertreten.

Das kommende Call Of Charon Album kann man bereits hier vorbestellen » https://lnk.to/plaguebearer

Videos

Illusive Savior (Official Video) – https://youtu.be/WgY_UqQDFWQ

Misery (The Plaguebearer) [Feat. CJ McMahon] (Lyric Video) – https://youtu.be/2tsMf4xauFo

Call Of Charon – Plaguebearer

1. Prayer To An Empty Sky

2. Illusive Savior

3. The Decline Of The West

4. Misery (The Plaguebearer) (Feat. CJ McMahon)

5. These Shining Stars

6. We Had It All (My Excuse)

7. Antigone’s Farewell

8. Crown Of Creation (Feat. Frankie Palmeri)

9. Losing Ground

10. My Darkest Hour

11. Another Path

https://www.callofcharon.com

https://www.facebook.com/callofcharon

https://www.youtube.com/callofcharon

https://www.instagram.com/callofcharonofficial

https://spoti.fi/2XlIGvc

