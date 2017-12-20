Die Metal/Rock Combo Cane Hill kündigt für den 19.01.18 das zweite Studioalbum Too Far Gone auf Rise Records/BMG/Warner an !

Mit 10 Cents steht bereits eine 3. Hörprobe zum Anhören bereit

Die Band kommentiert das Album/die Single folgendermaßen:

“This song is about watching all of our idols and heroes fall. Sometimes their lives end & other times you just see someone you’ve held on a pedestal fall off. Heroes die, every time.” says lead vocalist, Witt. „We’re excited to announce the release of our new album, Too Far Gone. This is a piece of work that means a lot to us — it’s the culmination of our own experiences, the pain, the anger, and the hurt.“

Live werden Cane Hill zusammen mit Motionless in White und Ice Nine Kills Anfang nächsten Jahres in Deutschland zu sehen:

02.02.2018: Hamburg – Logo 05.02.2018: Berlin – Musik & Frieden 07.02.2018: Köln – Luxor Too Far Gone Tracklist: Too Far Gone Lord of Flies Singing In the Swamp Erased Why? It Follows Scumbag Hateful 10 ¢ The End

