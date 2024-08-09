Claustrofobia: unterschreiben bei M-Theory Audio und kündigen Nordamerikatour mit Sepultura an

M-Theory Audio heißt Claustrofobia in seinem Roster willkommen. Die Band wurde in den 90er Jahren in Brasilien gegründet, zog aber vor ein paar Jahren in die Staaten, um ihre Sache voranzutreiben. Seht euch jetzt hier das Musikvideo Stronger Than Faith aus dem mit Spannung erwarteten Album Unleeched an, das am 13. September im Handel erscheint.

„We are super excited to be joining the M-Theory Audio roster”, sagt Sänger/Gitarrist Marcus D’Angelo. “Based on a love of music, we have nurtured a healthy relationship with their entire team over the past years and things just happened naturally and at the best time for the band. The fact that we are being taken care by a team with over 30 years of great reputation in the global Heavy Metal scene really makes us very happy and secure. Their commitment to their work and love for Metal converges at Claustrofobia’s principles and we can’t wait to start this new era.”

Dienstag hat die Vorbestellphase für Unleeched auf CD und Kassette in limitierter Auflage (100 Stück) begonnen. Pre-Order: hier

Die Trackliste von Unleeched findet ihr im Time For Metal Release-Kalender (hier):

Unleeched wurde von Adair Daufembach (Angra, Cadaver, Tony MacAlpine) produziert, gemischt und gemastert, das Coverartwork stammt von Alcides Burn. Das Album, das in Brasilien bereits digital veröffentlicht wurde, ist nun auch hierzulande erhältlich (und zum ersten Mal auf Kassette).

“The first step in our partnership with M-Theory Audio will be the reissue of the album Unleeched, including two bonus tracks – Riff Cult and Força Além Da Força which is a Portuguese version of Pantera’s Strength Beyond Strength”, erklärt Marcus. “We composed and recorded this album during the pandemic, and all that atmosphere of uncertainty, fear and faith were crucial to finishing the work. For the first time we used clean vocals on a song, we brought Marc Rizzo [Soulfly, Cavalera Conspiracy, Ill Nino guitarist] as a guest player. This album is very brutal but there are lots of emotions on it. I consider it our most inspired album ever because the band was united and solid.“

„We are finishing a new video clip and we will release some studio report episodes of the recording session of this album that will show the essence of this album. We are about to start a North American tour in September/October alongside Sepultura, Obituary and Agnostic Front, and 90% of our set list will be from the album Unleeched.”

Claustrofobia stehen nun vor einer der größten Metal-Tourneen des Herbstes – Sepulturas letzter US-Run mit Unterstützung von Genre-Schwergewichten wie Obituary und Agnostic Front.

9/17 Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall

9/18 Minneapolis, MN @ Uptown Theater

9/20 Denver, CO @ The Ogden Theater

9/21 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

9/22 Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

9/23 Seattle, WA @ The Showbox SODO

9/25 San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

9/26 Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

9/27 San Diego, CA @ House Of Blues

9/28 Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

9/30 Dallas, TX @ The Factory

10/02 Tampa, FL @ Jannus Live

10/03 Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theater

10/04 Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

10/05 Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live

10/06 Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

10/08 Cleveland, OH @ The Agora Ballroom

10/09 Toronto, ON @ Rebel *

10/10 Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia *

10/11 Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

10/12 New York, NY @ The Palladium Times Square

*Harvest to open and no Claustrofobia

Claustrofobia setzt die Vermarktung ihres neuesten Albums Unleeched fort. In diesem Projekt bringt die brasilianische Heavy-Metal-Gruppe ihren klassischen, aggressiven Sound zurück und erweitert ihren Sound um neun brandneue Tracks. Produziert von Adair Daufembach und Claustrofobia, aufgenommen, gemischt und gemastert von Adair Daufembach im August 2020 im Northwood Sound Studio in Los Angeles, ist Unleeched auf allen digitalen Plattformen und im physischen Format erhältlich und wird vom Label ForMusic veröffentlicht.

Das brasilianische Death/Thrash-Metal-Trio Claustrofobia, das 1994 von den Brüdern Marcus und Caio D’Angelo gegründet wurde und heute in Las Vegas, Nevada, ansässig ist, kann auf eine fast drei Jahrzehnte umspannende Karriere zurückblicken, eine Diskografie, die sechs Alben in voller Länge und eine DVD-Veröffentlichung umfasst, eine Vielzahl internationaler Tourneen, hochkarätige Live-Auftritte, bei denen sie die Bühne mit Größen wie Iron Maiden, Slayer und Anthrax teilten, sowie unzählige Fans auf der ganzen Welt.

