Pure Steel Records und Cloven Hoof werden künftig zusammenarbeiten!!! Damit ist eine weitere NWoBHM-Legende bei Pure Steel Records!!

Die Band wird 2018 ihr neues Album Immortal auf CD, Vinyl und Digital bei Pure Steel Records veröffentlichen!

Nach dem großen Erfolg des Vorgängers (Album des Jahres bei vielen Medien weltweit) sollte auch das neue Album komplett überzeugen! Mehr Details werden demnächst veröffentlicht.

Cloven Hoof gründeten sich 1979. Sie sind eine der einflussreichsten Bands der NWOBHM-Bewegung. Während ihrer Karriere veröffentlichte die Band zwei EPs und sechs Alben. Pure Steel ist stolz darauf, dass 7. Album der Band veröffentlichen!

Live zu sehen sind Cloven Hoof am 24. Februar 2018 auf dem German Sword Brothers und vom 12. bis 14. Juli auf dem Bang Your Head Festival. Im September wird die Band dann auf großer US-Tour gehen!

Bandstatement:

„Cloven Hoof are honored to be signing to Pure Steel. We will be joining a growing number of great bands on this legendary label.

We look forward to working with Pure Steel on the follow up album to Who Mourns for the Morning Star?. We promise to raise the bar even further with Immortal.

The current Anglo-American line up is the finest in the bands history and Pure Steel is the right label for Cloven Hoof because they are true metal to the bone! Here’s to a successful partnership with many classic albums to come“.

Line-Up:

Lee Payne (original founding band member since 1979) – bass

George Call (Aska, Banshee, Violent Storm, Warrion, ex-Emerald, ex-Omen) – vocals

Chris Coss – guitars, backing vocals

Luke Hatton – guitars

Danny White (Aska, Banshee, Violent Storm, Warrion, ex-Emerald, ex-Omen) – drums

www.clovenhoof.net/

www.facebook.com/clovenhoof1979

www.myspace.com/clovenhoofofficial

