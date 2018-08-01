Der von den Kritikern gefeierte Singer/Songwriter COLTER WALL wird am 12.10 sein neues Album „Songs Of The Plains“ veröffentlichen. Aufgenommen wurde es in Nashville´s RCA Studio A und produziert wurde von Grammy Gewinner Dave Cobb. Als ersten Song feierte vor kurzem „Plain To See Plainsman“ Premiere. Auf dem Album finden sich neben sieben Eigenkompositionen auch Cover Versionen von Billy Don Burns’ “Wild Dogs,” Wilf Carter’s “Calgary Round-Up” und zwei Cowboy Traditionals, “Night Herding Song” und “Tying Knots in the Devil’s Tail.”

Colter Wall wird am 23.08 auf dem Tønder Festival in Dänemark spielen.

Colter Wall – Plain to See Plainsman – Songs of the Plains

Wall kommentiert zum neuen Album: “One thing I’ve noticed over the last few years, in the United States and playing in Europe, is that people all over the world really don’t know much about Canada at all…When you talk about Saskatchewan, people really have no idea. Part of it is because there are so few people there. It’s an empty place—it makes sense that people don’t know much about it. But that’s my home, so naturally I’m passionate about it. With this record, I really wanted people to look at our Western heritage and our culture.”

