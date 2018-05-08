Die kanadischen Hardcore/Punk-Koryphäen COMEBACK KID haben heute ihre brandneue Single veröffentlicht, die aus zwei bisher unveröffentlichten Songs besteht. Die 2-Track-Single »Beds Are Burning« enthält ein Cover des bekannten MIDNIGHT OIL-Klassikers sowie den neuen Song ‚Little Soldier‘, der während den Aufnahmen von »Outsider« entstanden ist. Von ‚Beds Are Burning‘ könnt Ihr jetzt ein Visualizer-Video sehen:

Zudem gibt es auf 500 Stück limitiertes 7“-Vinyl, die aktuell (hauptsächlich) auf der Australien-Tour der Band zu bekommen sind.

Sänger Andrew Neufeld kommentiert: „We recorded the ‚Beds Are Burning‘ cover on a whim, while recording our last record. I saw the video at a bar and it got me inspired to text and try to convince the band into it. It went over well so here we are with a new cover and another new song called ‚Little Soldier‘ which I thought might have more legs if we released it as a single as opposed to a track 9 on a full length. Its a bit of a different vibe for COMEBACK KID and I song that I had a lot of fun writing. Our labels are putting it out digitally and we pressed the 7 inches so for the first time CBK pressing our own music. Limited to 500 and only selling live and maybe through a couple of friends. Playing it by ear if we will press more. This was a fun collaborative project.“

COMEBACK KID live:

w/ SILVERSTEIN

14.05. AUS Perth – Amplifier

15.05. AUS Adelaide – Fowler’s Live

16.05. AUS Melbourne – 170 Russell

18.05. AUS Sydney – Manning Bar

19.05. AUS Newcastle – Cambridge Hotel

20.05. AUS Brisbane – The Triffid

22.05. NZ Auckland – Whammy Bar

23.05. NZ Wellington – Valhalla

26.05. UK Leeds – Slam Dunk Festival North

27.05. UK Hatfield – Slam Dunk Festival South

28.05. UK Birmingham – Slam Dunk Festival Midlands

09.06. USA Croydon, PA – Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company

14. – 16.06. CDN Montebello, QC – Rockfest

27./28.07. S Öland – Borgholm Brinner

03.08. CH Gränichen – Open Air Gränichen

04.08. F Saint-Maurice-de-Gourdans – Sylak Open Air

05.08. F Albi – Xtreme Fest

09. – 11.08. D Entenfang Torgau – Endless Summer Festival

10. – 12.08. B Ieper – Ieper Hardcore Fest

16. – 18.08. D Dinkelsbühl – Summer Breeze

17. – 19.08. F St. Nolff – Motocultor Festival

03.11. NL Eindhoven – The Sound of Revolution

Kommentare

