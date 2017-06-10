Das Label freit sich verkünden zu können, dass die die kanadischen Hardcore-/Punk-Koryphäen COMEBACK KID bei Nuclear Blast (Welt / auf New Damage Records in Kanada) unterschrieben haben! Willkommen in der Familie, Jungs!

Sänger Andrew Neufeld kommentiert: „We are ecstatic to be signing with Nuclear Blast. A label that has been running for 30 years and home to some of hardcore and metal’s most integral acts. Like COMEBACK KID, Nuclear Blast is a label that focuses it’s energy globally as they have offices all over the world. That is really exciting for us as a band that prides itself on playing in as many corners of the earth as possible.

Here in Canada we are joining up with long time friends at New Damage/Dine Alone. We have worked closely with them before so we know it will be a great fit and fresh start in our home country.

Our new album is going to be the most diverse and interesting record yet in my opinion. There are a few collaborations and we stepped outside of our box and out of our comfort zone a lot on this one. I’ve worked with Devin Townsend on another project before so to have him sing on „Absolute“ was awesome for us. I was conjuring up his vocal style anyways when laying down the guide vocals before we knew he was on board for the song. When we asked him to be a part of it he was open and willing so we thank him for that. He definitely put his unique stamp on it.

On to the next chapter for COMEBACK KID with a new team to help us share our music. We will be starting a new cycle of touring around the world starting this summer. Can’t wait to share what we have been working on.“​

In den letzten Monaten hat die Band hart am lange erwarteten Nachfolger ihres viel gelobten 2014er Albums »Die Knowing« gearbeitet, das noch dieses Jahr erscheinen soll. Heute veröffentlichen COMEBACK KID in Kooperation mit NOISEY die erste Single des bislang noch unbetitelten Albums. ‚Absolute‘ feat. Devin Townsend gehört werden: http://nblast.de/CBKabsolute

Kauft ‚Absolute‘ (siehe Single Cover über dieser Nachricht) als instant grat track hier: http://nblast.de/ComebackKidDigital

COMEBACK KID kommen schon bald wieder für eine dreiwöchige Tour durch verschwitzte Clubs und die großen Sommer-Festivals nach Europa.

COMEBACK KID live:

16.06. B Dessel, Festival Park Stenehei

17.06. F Clisson, Hellfest

19.06. D Trier, Ex-Haus

20.06. D Stuttgart, Universum

21.06. D Hannover, Chez Heinz

23.06. NL Ysselsteyn, Jera On Air

24.06. D Gräfenheinichen, With Full Force

26.06. S Stockholm, Cyklopen

27.06. N Oslo, Sub Scene

28.06. S Göteborg, Sticky Fingers

29.06. DK Aalborg, 1000Fryd

01.07. D Munster, Vainstream Rockfest

02.07. D Aschaffenburg, Hardcore Summer Fest

04.07. CZ Královec, Rock For People Festival

06.07. ES Viveiro, Resurrection Festival

08.07. D Rauhenebrach, Krach am Bach

