Corrosion Of Conformity: veröffentlichen spezielle Jam Session Version von „Fire And Water“ (Free-Cover)

Die amerikanischen Heavy-Metal-Ikonen Corrosion Of Conformity sind zurück mit einer besonderen Version von Fire And Water, einem Klassiker der englischen Rockband Free! Der Song wurde ursprünglich 1970 auf dem gleichnamigen Album veröffentlicht. Die Version von Corrosion Of Conformity entstand spontan im Studio während einer Pause bei den Aufnahmen zu ihrem kommenden neuen Album, das für nächstes Jahr geplant ist. Diese Interpretation markiert den Auftakt der Riffissippi Studio Jam Sessions, einer speziellen Sammlung von improvisierten Interpretationen von Songs einiger Lieblingskünstler der Band.

Gitarrist und Sänger Pepper Keenan äußert sich dazu: „When we were tracking this record, we had a very cool space set up where we would essentially hang in the large room with everything mic’d and everything we needed, including a turntable and a bunch of our favorite records, which we would play and chill out between takes. We were hanging together, and I pulled out a Free album and Fire And Water popped up. [Drummer] Stanton [Moore] jumped up immediately and said, ‘Who the fuck is that!?.’ He had never heard it before. We were baffled, but it was awesome to us that he had never heard it. He said, ‘let’s cut that!’ I said, ‘man, that’s friggin’ Free and kind of like holy ground that you don’t fuck with.’ But we started thinking about it and damn Stanton charted it out like the drum wizard he is. I said, ‘I can’t sing like that, man. He’s the king.’ Someone in the room said, ‘just sing it like you,’ so we went for it and had a blast doing it. It was a nice fun break from the recording. It’s nothing too serious, just a bunch of fellas leaning into it, loving the rock. It’s an exercise in restraint. Hope y’all dig it.“

Das Video kann hier angesehen werden:

Die Single kann hier gestreamt werden: https://coccabal.bfan.link/fire-and-water

Corrosion Of Conformity sind derzeit auf einer Nordamerika-Tour, bei der sie Judas Priest und Alice Cooper unterstützen. Die Tour, die am 16. September in Biloxi, Mississippi, begann und bis zum 26. Oktober in Houston, Texas, dauert, umfasst mehrere Einzelshows von Corrosion Of Conformity, die über den Zeitraum verteilt sind.

Corrosion Of Conformity

w/ Judas Priest, Alice Cooper

9/16/2025 Mississippi Coast Coliseum – Biloxi, MS

9/20/2025 PNC Music Pavilion – Charlotte, NC

9/21/2025 FirstBank Amphitheater – Franklin, TN

9/23/2025 Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater – Bridgeport, CT

9/24/2025 Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater – Virginia Beach, VA

9/25/2025 The Golden Pony – Harrisonburg, VA **

9/26/2025 PNC Bank Arts Center – Holmdel, NJ

9/27/2025 Broadview Stage at SPAC – Saratoga Springs, NY

9/29/2025 Budweiser Stage – Toronto, ON

9/30/2025 Stan’s Room at Piere’s – Ft. Wayne, IN **

10/01/2025 The Pavilion At Star Lake – Burgettstown, PA

10/02/2025 Pine Knob Music Theatre – Clarkston, MI

10/04/2025 Riverbend Music Center – Cincinnati, OH

10/05/2025 Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre – Tinley Park, IL

10/06/2025 Wooly’s – Des Moines, IA **

10/08/2025 Intrust Bank Arena – Wichita, KS

10/09/2025 Warehouse on Broadway – Kansas City, MO **

10/10/2025 Broadmoor World Arena – Colorado Springs, CO

10/12/2025 Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre – Salt Lake City, UT

10/14/2025 Shoreline Amphitheatre – Mountain View, CA

10/15/2025 Toyota Amphitheatre – Wheatland, CA

10/17/2025 The Usual Place – Las Vegas, NV **

10/18/2025 North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre – Chula Vista, CA

10/19/2025 Kia Forum – Inglewood, CA

10/21/2025 Rockhouse Bar & Grill – El Paso, TX **

10/22/2025 Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre – Phoenix, AZ

10/23/2025 Isleta Amphitheater – Albuquerque, NM

10/25/2025 Germania Insurance Amphitheater – Austin, TX

10/26/2025 The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion – Houston, TX

End Tour

11/08-09/2025 Damnation Fest @ BEC Arena – Manchester, UK

1/10/2026 Foro Alicia – Mexico City, MX

1/12/2026 Sala Métronomo – Santiago, CL

1/14/2026 Club Paraguay – Córdoba, AR

** Corrosion Of Conformity Headlining-Termine

Corrosion Of Conformity sind:

Pepper Keenan – Gitarre, Gesang

Woody Weatherman – Gitarre

Stanton Moore – Schlagzeug

Bobby Landgraf – Bass

