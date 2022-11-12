Cory Marks: veröffentlicht neue EP „I Rise“

Cory Marks neue EP I Rise ist am 11. November erschienen und wird zu einem Zeitpunkt veröffentlicht, an dem sein US Active Rock Hit Outlaws & Outsiders kurz vor der Gold-Zertifizierung in den USA und der Platin-Zertifizierung in Kanada steht. Sein neuestes Werk umfasst die Singles Burn It Up, die ebenfalls auf dem The Retaliators Original Motion Picture Soundtrack erscheint und In Me I Trust. Cory wird in Kürze Five Finger Death Punch und Brantley Gilbert auf US Tour begleiten. Mit insgesamt über 140 Millionen Streams hat sich Cory Marks als feste Größe im aufstrebenden Country-Rock-Genre etabliert. Seine neue EP I Rise ist ab sofort erhältlich.

“This EP was a blast to create and it’s very special to me because it’s rooted in my edgier rock side,” kommentiert Cory Marks. “Every track allowed me to push myself vocally and gave me one hell of a challenge, but it also allowed me the time to focus on writing rock songs that express my passion for the genre and this side of who I am as an artist”

Die neue EP wurde von Kevin Churko (Ozzy Osbourne, Five Finger Death Punch, Papa Roach, Shania Twain) und Kane Churko (In This Moment, Hellyeah) produziert und enthält eine Sammlung von Songs, die während der Pandemie geschrieben wurden, während Marks auf den Abschluss seiner Pilotenlizenz hinarbeitete. Das intensive Training, die Entschlossenheit, die Geduld und der Mut, die hierfür erforderlich sind, haben ihn hierzu inspiriert. Sein neuer Song Flying beschreibt diesen Prozess.

Gemeinsam mit Five Finger Death Punch und Brantley Gilbert geht Marks im Herbst auf US-Tour und freut sich darauf, seine neue Musik und seine Lieblingsstücke vorzustellen. Die Fans können ihn am Eröffnungsabend in Grand Rapids und an den anderen Abenden in Tampa, Little Rock und Dallas – bei einem Solo-Tourstopp – erleben. Die Tour endet am 17. Dezember in Las Vegas – weitere Informationen unter: http://www.corymarks.com/

In Me I Trust is simply about believing in yourself and what you’re doing. Don’t give up and keep fighting for what you want, whatever that may be. You can make a plan, set goals or simply want to get through a hard time in your life. At the end of the day no one is going to do it but You, stand up, go get it and trust yourself!

Burn It Up is an aggressive, energetic and positive rock anthem that is meant to push the listener to make you feel good. We know these past two years have been different and hard on many, so it’s meant to get us through that in a big way and see the light at the end of the tunnel.

Flying – I have a great passion and respect for aviation as a private pilot myself and always dreamt of being a fighter pilot growing up. This song is a mix of my story as Cory the artist, but also through the eyes and mind of a fighter pilot about to go on his mission. Two of the greatest feelings in the world for me is that very moment you hit the stage and the moment your wheels leave the ground, both exhilarating, powerful and very unique. It’s about the wait finally being over, you know your mission and you know where you love to be, it’s time to fly!

Jet Airliner – This is a classic rock cover of a song I’ve always loved. When Kevin sent me the music and asked if I wanted to cover it, I jumped on it right away. After reading the lyrics I never realized how connected to the song I was. Not only is it talking about jets but the road life of an artist, leaving home and being away for sometimes months at a time to make this crazy dream come true!

I Rise – This business, as a newer artist, is very challenging and one of the hardest jobs to succeed in, especially when you’re doing something different and doing it your own way. It’s been a challenge but no matter what, you gotta rise and keep coming back and letting them know why you’re here and just who you are. You can’t quit, you keep climbing, believe in yourself until they start believing in you. The fighter in me will never die… I Rise.

Hold On is a song about always trying to find the light on your darkest days. We all have them and we will get through it. Don’t ever be afraid to reach out and get help or support when you feel you need it. There’s gonna be brighter and better days ahead, I’m here for you.

