Cro-Mags: starten physischen Pre-Order für EP »2020«

Anfang letzten Jahres veröffentlichten Cro-Mags ihr erstes Album seit zwanzig Jahren, mit dem von den Kritikern gefeierten Album In The Beginning und veröffentlichten zum Abschluss der internationalen Turbulenzen und Krankheiten ihre neue 6-Song-EP 2020, ab sofort weltweit digital erhältlich.

Am Freitag starteten Cro-Mags den physischen Pre-Order für 2020 – den Soundtrack zu einem der turbulentesten Jahre aller Zeiten und erhältlich als limitiert farbige, 3-teilige 7″-Vinylbox, sowie als limitiert farbiges 10″-Vinyl und CD!

Erhältlich am 9. April 2021!

Schaut euch 2020 jetzt an:

Die EP selbst ist ungewollt 20 Minuten und 20 Sekunden lang und spielt sich eher wie ein Zeitkapselblick in das als Müllcontainerfeuer bekannte Jahr, 2020 ab. Cro-Mags Gründer Harley Flanagan erklärt, “Just by coincidence we recorded 20 minutes and 16 seconds of music, so we simply added a few seconds of real-world chaos. The album cover is meant to look like a calendar – 7 squares across, with one picture from 2020 per day. Inside the booklet there are 12 pictures, one for each month of 2020; and the back is a shot of something I have never seen before in my life – a totally empty New York City. Corona Virus, quarantine, empty streets, brutality, burning buildings, violence and destruction: 2020 is a year none of us will ever forget.”

2020 Tracklist:

1 – Age Of Quarantine

2 – 2020

3 – Life On Earth

4 – Violence and Destruction

5 – Chaos In The Streets

6 – Cro-Fusion

“Fast punk and thrashy breakdowns” – Decibel

“The founding band of hardcore punk” – Rolling Stone

“Fast-paced, raw, blazing and blistering” – Consequence Of Sound

“This one’s gonna snap a few bones and blacken an eye” – New Noise

“A two-stepping salute to four-chord classic hardcore” – Metal Hammer

“Heavy grooves, impressive depth and really powerful” – Down For Life

“A hybrid of ‘80s and ‘90s anthemic hardcore full of underlying anger” – Blabbermouth

Cro-Mags sind:

Harley Flanagan – Bass/Gesang

Joseph Affe – Gitarre

Rocky George – Gitarre

Garry “G-Man” Sullivan – Schlagzeug

Cro-Mags online:

https://www.facebook.com/realcromags

https://twitter.com/realcromags

https://www.instagram.com/realcromags

Quelle: Arising Empire