Cro-Mags: veröffentlichen Musikvideo für „Life On Earth“ von „2020“ EP

Cro-Mags veröffentlicht Musikvideo zu Life On Earth der neuen EP 2020, ab sofort weltweit digital erhältlich.

Die Band startete kürzlich den physischen Pre-Order für 2020 – den Soundtrack zu einem der turbulentesten Jahre aller Zeiten und erhältlich als limitiert farbige, 3-teilige 7″-Vinylbox, sowie als limitiert farbiges 10″-Vinyl und CD!

Die EP selbst ist ungewollt 20 Minuten und 20 Sekunden lang und spielt sich eher wie ein Zeitkapselblick in das als Müllcontainerfeuer bekannte Jahr, 2020 ab. Cro-Mags-Gründer Harley Flanagan erklärt, “Just by coincidence we recorded 20 minutes and 16 seconds of music, so we simply added a few seconds of real-world chaos. The album cover is meant to look like a calendar – 7 squares across, with one picture from 2020 per day. Inside the booklet there are 12 pictures, one for each month of 2020; and the back is a shot of something I have never seen before in my life – a totally empty New York City. Corona Virus, quarantine, empty streets, brutality, burning buildings, violence and destruction: 2020 is a year none of us will ever forget.”

Quelle: Arising Empire